Nets vs. Nuggets: Brooklyn Hit the Boards on the Road

The Brooklyn Nets hit the road with head coach Kenny Atkinson fretting about the team’s rebounding work, but they cleaned up on the boards while sweeping the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets on the way back to Brooklyn and Sunday’s afternoon game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Nets outrebounded Atlanta 53-35 in Wednesday’s 130-118 win and outrebounded Charlotte 49-34 in Friday’s 111-104 victory. It culminated in centers Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan posting double-doubles in a game together for the first time on Friday, with Allen scoring 14 points with 10 rebounds and Jordan scoring 16 points with 13 rebounds.

It was the fourth double-double of the season for Jordan, and the 11th for Allen, as well as the sixth in his last seven games.

With Allen averaging 10.5 rebounds per game and Jordan 9.4, the Nets are sixth in the NBA with 47.2 rebounds per game.

They will get a challenge in the paint from the Nuggets, who are right behind them with 46.7 rebounds per game. The Nuggets are a little bit higher in rebound percentage though, ranked fifth at 51.2 compared to Brooklyn’s 10th at 50.8.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS

The Nuggets came back to beat the Nets 101-93 in Denver on Nov. 14 in a game the Nets led by 16 in the first half and by 12 at halftime. Brooklyn is 8-3 since that loss. The Nuggets are 14-6 and in third place in the Western Conference. They’ve lost three of their last four following a six-game win streak.

Denver is second in the NBA in defensive rating (102.1) and ninth in net rating (5.0). The Nuggets are ranked fifth in assists (26.1) and sixth in fewest turnovers per game (14.0). Their 30th ranked pace (98.1) is a big counter to Brooklyn’s ninth-ranked pace (102.89)

Jamal Murray leads Denver in scoring with 18.1 points per game, while Nikola Jokic, a First Team All-NBA pick last year, leads the Nuggets with 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while averaging 15.7 points per game.