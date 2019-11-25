Nets vs. Cavaliers: Iman Shumpert Charges Up Brooklyn Defense

Veteran guard has slipped into a major role since joining the Nets six games ago
Posted: Nov 25, 2019

CLEVELAND — In Kenny Atkinson’s final season as a Knicks assistant coach, he spent plenty of time working with a rookie guard the team had selected 17th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. Iman Shumpert went on to build a reputation as a high-energy defensive stopper, winning an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

When the Nets went looking for guard help two weeks ago in the wake of Caris LeVert’s thumb injury, they made the call to Shumpert, who was available after splitting last season between Sacramento and Houston.

“Same guy,” said Atkinson. “Incredible enthusiasm. He plays extremely hard. I think Sean (Marks) and I felt, when we had some guys go down, we felt like we needed someone with a defensive presence and a defensive force, so to speak. He’s provided that, his energy on defense, he disrupts. He definitely fit a need, and of course, my relationship with him and knowing him, it’s like we never left each other. Not to get too romantic here.”

Shumpert is headed back to Cleveland with the Nets for Monday night’s game against the Cavs. It’s actually the third straight game for Shumpert against a former team — the Kings, the Knicks and now the Cavaliers.

The 6-foot-5 guard joined the team during its five-game road trip and was with the Nets in Denver before making his Brooklyn debut with 11 minutes in a road win at Chicago. He quickly claimed a significant role in the rotation, averaging 20.9 minutes per game in his last three games going into Sunday night’s game. Against the Knicks on Sunday night, he played 19 minutes.

“I actually haven’t gotten all the way comfortable,” said Shumpert after Friday night’s win against Sacramento. “I think right now what you’re seeing is a group of guys looking out for me. It’s actually helped us a lot with our chemistry. Me coming, not really knowing, it’s forcing guys like Joe Harris to put me in a spot. I’m the type of person that responds to that. It’s like, no tell me, ‘yo Shump, get down here. Go through. Do this.’ It’s helping our communication. It’s helping us grow. Little by little they’re stringing me along. Little by little they’re helping me find spots. I miss one or two, they’re like, ‘keep shooting it, keep shooting it.’ I’m like, ‘I know.’

“I think it’s been great for their communication. I don’t think this is a group of guys that were naturally talkative. I’m naturally pretty talkative myself. I think that’s what I come and I add. I add a communication, I add an energy. Defensively, I know people are going to sit here and act like I hang my hat on the defensive end. It’s just part of the game, man. It’s the other side of the ball and I like playing basketball 100 percent, both sides of it.”

In Shumpert’s first four games with the Nets going into Sunday night’s game against the Knicks, the Nets were fourth in the NBA over their last four games with a 101.5 defensive rating. For the season, the Nets rank 18th (108.5). They’ve won four of the five games in which Shumpert has appeared.

“I think it’s sparked that second unit with Theo (Pinson) and DeAndre (Jordan),” said Atkinson. “The communication is better because he talks a ton and his aggressiveness, he’s pushing the other guys. And then, our music has definitely improved in the locker room. We’ve taken a step up in our music selection. Obviously, he’s pretty sophisticated there.”

DINWIDDIE AT THE LINE

Part of Spencer Dinwiddie’s career-best string of five-straight 20-point games has been getting to the free throw line and converting, including some clutch performances. In his 30-point performance in a 103-101 win against the Knicks Sunday night, Dinwiddie made 13-of-14 free throws.

Against the Bulls a week earlier, the first game of Dinwiddie’s string of 20-point games, he made 14-of-15 from the line, including nine straight in the final 1:35 of the game. Going back through his last six games, Dinwiddie is shooting 92.3 percent from the line (48-for-52).

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS

The Cavaliers had lost six straight before Saturday night’s 110-104 win against Portland. Cleveland picked up that win despite being without forward Kevin Love, who was out with a sore back for the second time in a week.

Love is Cleveland’s leading scorer (17.9) and rebounder (11.8). He’s joined in the frontcourt by another veteran of Cleveland’s string of NBA Finals appearances, Tristan Thompson, who averages 14.9 points and 9.9 rebounds.

The Cavs are younger in the backcourt, starting rookie Darius Garland and second-year guard Collin Sexton. Sexton averages 17.8 points and Garland 10.0.

Cleveland is 24th in the league in defensive rating (112.0) and 25th in both offensive rating (104.4) and points per game (104.3). The Cavs play one of the league’s slower paces, ranking 25th in pace (99.75) and 24th in field goal attempts (87.0). They’re 26th in 3-point field goal percentage (33.1).

