Nets vs. Knicks: Resilient Brooklyn Eyeing Shot to Even Record

Nets have won three of four since Irving injury as Dinwiddie and defense step up
Posted: Nov 23, 2019

A week ago, the Brooklyn Nets were in Chicago on the last game of a five-game road trip, going into their Saturday night game against the Bulls with a three-game losing streak but without starting guards Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert.

Since that night, they’ve won three of their last four to improve to 7-8, with a chance to get to .500 when they visit the New York Knicks Sunday night for the first of three games in four nights.

“Just resiliency. Understanding next man up mentality. Coach preaches that,” said veteran guard Garrett Temple.” We know we have enough in this locker room to win. When Ky and Caris come back, it’s going to be way more than enough to win. We have the pieces. We have to stick to the game plan. Like I said, play a different brand of basketball maybe, but we’re doing a great job of carrying out the game plan on defense and sharing the ball offensively.”

Temple has been in the starting lineup for the last five games, since LeVert went out. In Friday night’s 116-97 win over Sacramento, he scored a season-high 18 points with four 3-pointers. But defense was the key, with the Nets holding their second straight opponent under 100 points, the only two times they’ve done it this season.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson acknowledged Temple and another veteran guard, the newly arrived Iman Shumpert, as significant factors.

“We needed someone who could create some activity and turnovers, and he is that kind of guy,” said Atkinson of Shumpert. “I think Garrett is the same kind of guy. So the lineup that we’re putting out there, that’s a big part of it.”

“A lot of pride in that,” said Temple. “This is the way we’re going to have to win games, especially right now with two of our leading scorers out with Ky and Caris, this is the way we’re going to have to win games. And honestly, this is the way we need to build our identity, defending. Offense is going to take of itself. We have enough people, enough pieces that can really score the ball. Defensively, if we can turn it up and play four quarters the way we did the last two games, we’re going to be good.”

DINWIDDIE CONTINUES TO ROLL

For the fourth straight game — a career-high — Spencer Dinwiddie topped 20 points in Brooklyn’s win over Sacramento, scoring 23 with seven assists. Dinwiddie has started the Nets’ last four games with Kyrie Irving out, and over his last eight is averaging 23.1 points and 5.6 assists.

“Just vintage Spencer,” said Kenny Atkinson of the way Dinwiddie has stepped up to lead the offense in the absence of Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert. “I think he thrives in these roles. I do think he’s kind of, he’s got to do it on the first unit and then we have him with the second unit too. He’s playing big minutes. I think he relishes it. He thrives in big situations. You’ve seen it in the past. He continues to do it.”

WIN IT AT THE ARC

Shooting the three and defending the three is key for the Nets. They won the deep-shooting battle against Sacramento, a team that came in to Brooklyn ranked in the top 10 in both 3-point attempts (35.0) and 3-point percentage (38.0).

The Nets held the Kings to just 26 attempts, nine below their average, and four makes, for a 15.4 percentage. Primary shooter Buddy Hield was just 1-for-8 from deep.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s Joe Harris shot 5-for-7 from 3-point range, including a 4-of-5 burst early in the third quarter that broke open the game. It was a bit of a slump-busting game for Harris, who had been 8-for-32 over the previous six games.

“It’s like us with Buddy Hield,” said Atkinson. “We know we have to slow down Buddy or else it could be a long night. The difficult task for great shooters and great scorers like those guys is that the other team focuses in on them. Teams know when they play us they’ve got to slow Joe down. It’s just part of it. So we’ve got to find better ways to get him more looks. I think there was an effort tonight to get him looks. I thought DeAndre sprung him with some great screens. Jarrett got him a couple times. We were looking for him tonight. Big part of our offense. We’ve got to find a way to get him more looks.”

IRVING OUT ANOTHER WEEK

After the game, the Nets announced that Kyrie Irving will skip the upcoming road trip against the Knicks, Cavaliers and Celtics and be reevaluated after the team returns. Brooklyn’s next home game is next Friday against Boston.

ABOUT THE KNICKS

The Nets won the first meeting against the Knicks this season, 113-109 at Barclays Center on Oct. 25.

The Knicks will be on the second half of a back-to-back when the play the Nets on Sunday, and they go into Saturday night’s game against Philadelphia with a 4-11 record. They’re last in the league in offensive rating (103.2) and 29th in points per game (101.9). The Knicks are also 28th in pace (98.73). They’re 10th in the league in 3-point percentage (36.7) but 28th in 3-point attempts (28.3).

Forward Marcus Morris is leading the Knicks with 18.8 points per game while shooting a team-high 46.4 percent from 3-point range. Julius Randle averages 16.5 points and 9.2 rebounds. Rookie R.J. Barrett is next with 15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Tags
Dinwiddie, Spencer, Harris, Joe, Irving, Kyrie, Temple, Garrett, Atkinson, Kenny

Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2019-20 Season

Preseason

  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 137-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    22PTS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    12RBS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    9ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Oct 10 Mercedes-Benz Arena
    W 114-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    20PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Kurucs
    8RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Oct 12 Shenzhen Universiade Center
    W 91-77

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    22PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    19PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    9RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    4ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 126-127OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    50PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 113-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    5ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Oct 27 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 133-134OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 108-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    28PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    17RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 123-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    27PTS
    Taurean Prince
    T. Prince
    12RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 02 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 109-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    20PTS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 135-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    39PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 08 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    W 119-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    34PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 10 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    L 112-138

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 12 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 114-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    17RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    5ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Nov 14 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    L 93-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    17PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    TNTWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 16 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 117-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    7RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Harris
    8ASTS
    Joe Harris
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 86-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    28PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 101-91

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    22PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    17RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 24 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 25 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 27 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    7:00pmET
    ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    12:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:00pmET
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 04 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 06 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 14 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Dec 17 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    8:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Dec 19 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    8:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 28 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    8:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Dec 30 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    8:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jan 02 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    8:30pmET
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 06 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 15 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 26 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    8:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 08 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 10 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 20 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    8:00pmET
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 22 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 26 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Feb 28 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 29 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 03 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    7:30pmET
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 10 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    10:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Mar 12 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
    10:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 13 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    10:30pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Mar 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    9:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 27 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Apr 03 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Apr 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    6:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 07 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    8:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Apr 09 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    8:00pmET
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Apr 11 United Center, Chicago, IL
    8:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Apr 13 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    7:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter