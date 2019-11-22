Nets vs. Kings: With Taurean Prince, Brooklyn Needs X to Mark the Spot
Nets need scoring with Irving, LeVert out, and forward hit for 20 vs. Hornets
Posted: Nov 21, 2019
Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson has often referred to forward Taurean Prince, a first-year Net, as an x-factor. The fourth-year player offers shooting range at his position the Nets didn’t have last year, and that’s a valuable thing on a team that likes to space the floor to open up driving lanes for Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert.
But for the time being, the Nets are without both Irving and LeVert, and they need to find offense from different spots. That can require players all the way down the roster to step in to bigger roles, and for secondary options to become primary ones.
In Prince’s case, he delivered on Wednesday night as the Nets found some of the offense that was missing two nights earlier, putting together a 101-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
When the Nets got some separation, and a lead they never surrendered, in the second quarter, Prince’s 3-pointer capped an 11-2 run that gave Brooklyn a nine-point lead. In the fourth, with the Hornets within three points and under six minutes to go, Prince hit his fourth and final 3-pointer of the game to push the lead back to six. That also launched an 11-3 Brooklyn run that sealed the game.
Prince finished with 20 points — his first 20-point game since he went back-to-back with 27 and 20 points on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 — while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out four assists.
“I think it’s huge, him playing well,” said Atkinson after Thursday’s practice. “Last night not only shooting the ball, but I thought he made much better decisions. I thought recently he struggled making decisions. He was much better. That’s the conundrum. Here’s what happens when you have Kyrie out and Caris. Now more responsibility is thrust on guys. Guys that were just catch and shoot guys, now they’re doing a little more than what they originally were planning to do in this offense. We have to adjust to that, and I thought Taurean did fantastic. Probably his usage is going to go up because we need him and last night he stepped up. Not just shooting the ball but distributing too, making the right decisions.”
SEARCHING FOR OFFENSE
The Nets did have some bright moments on offense Wednesday night: a 30-point, 50-percent shooting second quarter; a rush to open the third with Jarrett Allen punishing the Hornets in the paint rolling to the rim.
“I think we just did a better job getting the ball to the second side,” said Joe Harris. “With the lineup that we have now, with the exception of probably Spencer, we don’t have a lot of ball-dominant one-on-one guys that can make plays like that, so we’ve got to do a better job just moving it, moving yourself, getting off it and then letting the offense flow that way.”
But they also shot just 25.6 percent from 3-point range, the sixth time in the last seven games they didn’t top 30 percent shooting from beyond the arc. That’s a slump that has dropped them from fifth in the league in 3-point percentage to 22nd in just a week.
“The first thing is we’re just not shooting the ball (well) over the last seven games,” said Kenny Atkinson. “I don’t think I want to tell you the number. But we’re just not shooting it well. We looked at contested (shots). We’re getting good shots. We’re not shooting well. I think this happens in the NBA. I think you have periods where you’re not shooting it well.”
The Nets have also dropped from sixth in offensive rating to 19th over the same stretch. As they navigate some injuries, they’re digging deeper into the roster for contributions, and working to build more advantageous environments for the second unit.
“I think with the first group we’re getting a ton of open looks,” said Atkinson. “I really wish I could give you some stats to back that up. But I think with that second group it’s probably simplifying the package a little bit. Like every NBA team we have a ton of plays. Here’s two or three things we can use with this unit. (Dzanan) Musa loves to get to his left hand so let’s put him here in this set. Theo (Pinson) is good and likes these two plays, it’s his comfort zone. I think that was part of the emphasis today, simplifying the package for that second unit.”
IRVING OUT VS. KINGS
Kyrie Irving did not practice Thursday and will miss his fourth straight game with a shoulder impingement when the Nets play the Kings on Friday. The Nets are going on a day-to-day basis on making decisions on when Irving can return to the court.
“He’s got to get to the point where he feels like — and we feel like — he can play,” said Kenny Atkinson. “We’re just not at that point right now.”
FILLING HOLES WITH SHUMPERT, AND MORE
Iman Shumpert has quickly moved into a significant spot in Brooklyn’s rotation and become a key cog as the Nets adjust to playing without Caris LeVert and Kyrie Irving. After signing a week ago and playing 12 minutes in his Nets debut against Chicago last Saturday, Shumpert has played 19 minutes in each of Brooklyn’s games this week.
Along with returning players like Theo Pinson and Dzanan Musa, Shumpert has been part of the group Kenny Atkinson has turned to for bigger minutes in the interim.
“Shump’s still learning what the heck we’re doing,” said Atkinson. “There were a couple of miscommunications, which is normal. You haven’t been here. That’s why you love continuity and having guys that have been in the program. As a coach you feel more secure everybody’s on the same page. The situation is what it is. I do have some experience with this. That gives me confidence too. We can get through this and we can get through it with the guys on our roster.”
ABOUT THE KINGS
After an 0-5 start, the Kings have turned things around rather dramatically, even after losing opening night starting forward Marvin Bagley to a broken thumb in that first game and dynamic guard De’Aaron Fox to a sprained ankle. Fox, who made a big leap in leading Sacramento’s playoff push last season, has missed the last four games.
But in winning six of their last eight, the Kings have been third in offensive rating (113.5) and 12th in defensive rating (107.8) during that stretch. They’re also eighth in field goal percentage (47.3) and second in 3-point field goal percentage (41.1) over the last eight games. In their five-game losing streak to start the season, the Kings had been last in net rating (-16.5), 28th in offensive rating (97.2) and 26th in defensive rating (113.8), along with 29th in points (98.6), field goal percentage (41.0), rebounding (41.6) and 27th in assists (20.2).
Buddy Hield leads Sacramento with 19.3 points per game, shooting 39.0 percent from 3-point range on 9.5 attempts per game. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 14.9 points and shooting 43.8 percent from 3-point range on 6.8 attempts per game.
Brooklyn Nets Stat Leaders
Upcoming Home Games
2019-20 Season
- 2015
- 2016
- 2017
- 2018
- 2019
- All Seasons
- Summer League
- Preseason
- Regular Season
- Post Season
- Home
- Away
- All Teams
- 76ers
- Bucks
- Bulls
- Cavaliers
- Celtics
- Clippers
- Grizzlies
- Hawks
- Heat
- Hornets
- Jazz
- Kings
- Knicks
- Lakers
- Magic
- Mavericks
- Nets
- Nuggets
- Pacers
- Pelicans
- Pistons
- Raptors
- Rockets
- Spurs
- Suns
- Thunder
- Timberwolves
- Trail Blazers
- Warriors
- Wizards
Preseason
-
home gameGame between the Franca Franca and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri October 4th 2019. The Nets beat the Franca 137 to 89. Taurean Prince led the scoring with 22 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 9 assists, and Spencer Dinwiddie led by grabbing 12 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 137-89
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Prince22PTSS. Dinwiddie12RBSC. LeVert9ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers played on Thu October 10th 2019. The Nets beat the Lakers 114 to 111. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 20 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and Rodions Kurucs led by grabbing 8 rebounds.ThursdayThu Oct 10 Mercedes-Benz ArenaW 114-111
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie20PTSR. Kurucs8RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSNBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat October 12th 2019. The Nets beat the Lakers 91 to 77. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 22 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SaturdaySat Oct 12 Shenzhen Universiade CenterW 91-77
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert22PTSD. Jordan11RBSC. LeVert5ASTSNBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri October 18th 2019. The Raptors beat the Nets 123 to 107. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 19 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 4 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 107-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving19PTSD. Jordan9RBSK. Irving4ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
Regular Season
-
home gameGame between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed October 23rd 2019. The Timberwolves beat the Nets 127 to 126. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 50 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 7 assists, and Taurean Prince led by grabbing 11 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 126-127OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving50PTST. Prince11RBSK. Irving7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri October 25th 2019. The Nets beat the Knicks 113 to 109. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 26 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 113-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving26PTSJ. Allen11RBSK. Irving5ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies played on Sun October 27th 2019. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 134 to 133. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 37 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.SundaySun Oct 27 FedExForum, Memphis, TNL 133-134OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving37PTSJ. Allen13RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed October 30th 2019. The Pacers beat the Nets 118 to 108. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 28 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 17 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 108-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving28PTSD. Jordan17RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri November 1st 2019. The Nets beat the Rockets 123 to 116. Taurean Prince led the scoring with 27 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 10 assists, and Taurean Prince led by grabbing 12 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 123-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Prince27PTST. Prince12RBSK. Irving10ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons played on Sat November 2nd 2019. The Pistons beat the Nets 113 to 109. Taurean Prince led the scoring with 20 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 10 assists, and Kyrie Irving led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SaturdaySat Nov 02 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MIL 109-113
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Prince20PTSK. Irving11RBSK. Irving10ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon November 4th 2019. The Nets beat the Pelicans 135 to 125. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 39 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 9 assists, and Taurean Prince led by grabbing 11 rebounds.MondayMon Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 135-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving39PTST. Prince11RBSK. Irving9ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers played on Fri November 8th 2019. The Nets beat the Trail Blazers 119 to 115. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 34 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 08 Moda Center, Portland, ORW 119-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie34PTSJ. Allen9RBSK. Irving6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns played on Sun November 10th 2019. The Suns beat the Nets 138 to 112. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SundaySun Nov 10 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZL 112-138
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie18PTSD. Jordan12RBSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz played on Tue November 12th 2019. The Jazz beat the Nets 119 to 114. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 27 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 17 rebounds.TuesdayTue Nov 12 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UTL 114-119
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving27PTSD. Jordan17RBSK. Irving5ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets played on Thu November 14th 2019. The Nuggets beat the Nets 101 to 93. Jarrett Allen led the scoring with 17 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 9 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Nov 14 Pepsi Center, Denver, COL 93-101
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Allen17PTSD. Jordan11RBSK. Irving9ASTSTNTWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls played on Sat November 16th 2019. The Nets beat the Bulls 117 to 111. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 24 points, Joe Harris led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SaturdaySat Nov 16 United Center, Chicago, ILW 117-111
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie24PTSJ. Allen7RBSJ. Harris8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon November 18th 2019. The Pacers beat the Nets 115 to 86. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 28 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 12 rebounds.MondayMon Nov 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 86-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie28PTSJ. Allen12RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed November 20th 2019. The Nets beat the Hornets 101 to 91. Jarrett Allen led the scoring with 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 17 rebounds.WednesdayWed Nov 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 101-91
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Allen22PTSJ. Allen17RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri November 22nd 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Nov 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks on Sun November 24th 2019 at 6:00pm EST at Madison Square Garden New York, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Nov 24 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Mon November 25th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Nov 25 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics on Wed November 27th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at TD Garden Boston, MA. Watch the game on ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Nov 27 TD Garden, Boston, MA7:00pmETESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri November 29th 2019 at 12:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Nov 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY12:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun December 1st 2019 at 3:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Dec 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY3:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks on Wed December 4th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Dec 04 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets on Fri December 6th 2019 at 7:00pm EST at Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Dec 06 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun December 8th 2019 at 3:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Dec 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY3:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed December 11th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Dec 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Sat December 14th 2019 at 7:30pm EST at Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Dec 14 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON7:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun December 15th 2019 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Dec 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tue December 17th 2019 at 8:00pm EST at Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Dec 17 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs on Thu December 19th 2019 at 8:30pm EST at AT&T Center San Antonio, TX. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Dec 19 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX8:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat December 21st 2019 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SaturdaySat Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu December 26th 2019 at 8:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:00pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets on Sat December 28th 2019 at 8:00pm EST at Toyota Center Houston, TX. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Dec 28 Toyota Center, Houston, TX8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Mon December 30th 2019 at 8:00pm EST at Target Center Minneapolis, MN. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Dec 30 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks on Thu January 2nd 2020 at 8:30pm EST at American Airlines Center Dallas, TX. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.ThursdayThu Jan 02 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX8:30pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat January 4th 2020 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SaturdaySat Jan 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic on Mon January 6th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Amway Center Orlando, FL. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.MondayMon Jan 06 Amway Center, Orlando, FL7:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue January 7th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri January 10th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun January 12th 2020 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue January 14th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wed January 15th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 15 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA7:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat January 18th 2020 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon January 20th 2020 at 3:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY3:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu January 23rd 2020 at 8:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:00pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons on Sat January 25th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Jan 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks on Sun January 26th 2020 at 6:00pm EST at Madison Square Garden New York, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Jan 26 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed January 29th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri January 31st 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards on Sat February 1st 2020 at 8:00pm EST at Capital One Arena Washington, DC. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon February 3rd 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed February 5th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Sat February 8th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 08 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers on Mon February 10th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 10 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed February 12th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thu February 20th 2020 at 8:00pm EST at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 20 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA8:00pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets on Sat February 22nd 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 22 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon February 24th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards on Wed February 26th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Capital One Arena Washington, DC. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 26 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks on Fri February 28th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Feb 28 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat on Sat February 29th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, FL. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 29 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics on Tue March 3rd 2020 at 7:30pm EST at TD Garden Boston, MA. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Mar 03 TD Garden, Boston, MA7:30pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed March 4th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri March 6th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun March 8th 2020 at 3:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Mar 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY3:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tue March 10th 2020 at 10:30pm EDT at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Mar 10 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA10:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors on Thu March 12th 2020 at 10:30pm EDT at Chase Center San Francisco, CA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Mar 12 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA10:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers on Fri March 13th 2020 at 10:30pm EDT at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 13 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA10:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Sun March 15th 2020 at 9:00pm EDT at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Mar 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA9:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed March 18th 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat March 21st 2020 at 6:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon March 23rd 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed March 25th 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic on Fri March 27th 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Amway Center Orlando, FL. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 27 Amway Center, Orlando, FL7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat March 28th 2020 at 6:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Mar 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon March 30th 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed April 1st 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers on Fri April 3rd 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Apr 03 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun April 5th 2020 at 6:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Apr 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tue April 7th 2020 at 8:00pm EDT at Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Apr 07 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thu April 9th 2020 at 8:00pm EDT at Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Apr 09 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI8:00pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls on Sat April 11th 2020 at 8:00pm EDT at United Center Chicago, IL. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Apr 11 United Center, Chicago, IL8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Mon April 13th 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Apr 13 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed April 15th 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Apr 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter