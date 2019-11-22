Nets vs. Kings: With Taurean Prince, Brooklyn Needs X to Mark the Spot

Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson has often referred to forward Taurean Prince, a first-year Net, as an x-factor. The fourth-year player offers shooting range at his position the Nets didn’t have last year, and that’s a valuable thing on a team that likes to space the floor to open up driving lanes for Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert.

But for the time being, the Nets are without both Irving and LeVert, and they need to find offense from different spots. That can require players all the way down the roster to step in to bigger roles, and for secondary options to become primary ones.

In Prince’s case, he delivered on Wednesday night as the Nets found some of the offense that was missing two nights earlier, putting together a 101-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

When the Nets got some separation, and a lead they never surrendered, in the second quarter, Prince’s 3-pointer capped an 11-2 run that gave Brooklyn a nine-point lead. In the fourth, with the Hornets within three points and under six minutes to go, Prince hit his fourth and final 3-pointer of the game to push the lead back to six. That also launched an 11-3 Brooklyn run that sealed the game.

Prince finished with 20 points — his first 20-point game since he went back-to-back with 27 and 20 points on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 — while also grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out four assists.

“I think it’s huge, him playing well,” said Atkinson after Thursday’s practice. “Last night not only shooting the ball, but I thought he made much better decisions. I thought recently he struggled making decisions. He was much better. That’s the conundrum. Here’s what happens when you have Kyrie out and Caris. Now more responsibility is thrust on guys. Guys that were just catch and shoot guys, now they’re doing a little more than what they originally were planning to do in this offense. We have to adjust to that, and I thought Taurean did fantastic. Probably his usage is going to go up because we need him and last night he stepped up. Not just shooting the ball but distributing too, making the right decisions.”

SEARCHING FOR OFFENSE

The Nets did have some bright moments on offense Wednesday night: a 30-point, 50-percent shooting second quarter; a rush to open the third with Jarrett Allen punishing the Hornets in the paint rolling to the rim.

“I think we just did a better job getting the ball to the second side,” said Joe Harris. “With the lineup that we have now, with the exception of probably Spencer, we don’t have a lot of ball-dominant one-on-one guys that can make plays like that, so we’ve got to do a better job just moving it, moving yourself, getting off it and then letting the offense flow that way.”

But they also shot just 25.6 percent from 3-point range, the sixth time in the last seven games they didn’t top 30 percent shooting from beyond the arc. That’s a slump that has dropped them from fifth in the league in 3-point percentage to 22nd in just a week.

“The first thing is we’re just not shooting the ball (well) over the last seven games,” said Kenny Atkinson. “I don’t think I want to tell you the number. But we’re just not shooting it well. We looked at contested (shots). We’re getting good shots. We’re not shooting well. I think this happens in the NBA. I think you have periods where you’re not shooting it well.”

The Nets have also dropped from sixth in offensive rating to 19th over the same stretch. As they navigate some injuries, they’re digging deeper into the roster for contributions, and working to build more advantageous environments for the second unit.

“I think with the first group we’re getting a ton of open looks,” said Atkinson. “I really wish I could give you some stats to back that up. But I think with that second group it’s probably simplifying the package a little bit. Like every NBA team we have a ton of plays. Here’s two or three things we can use with this unit. (Dzanan) Musa loves to get to his left hand so let’s put him here in this set. Theo (Pinson) is good and likes these two plays, it’s his comfort zone. I think that was part of the emphasis today, simplifying the package for that second unit.”

IRVING OUT VS. KINGS

Kyrie Irving did not practice Thursday and will miss his fourth straight game with a shoulder impingement when the Nets play the Kings on Friday. The Nets are going on a day-to-day basis on making decisions on when Irving can return to the court.

“He’s got to get to the point where he feels like — and we feel like — he can play,” said Kenny Atkinson. “We’re just not at that point right now.”

FILLING HOLES WITH SHUMPERT, AND MORE

Iman Shumpert has quickly moved into a significant spot in Brooklyn’s rotation and become a key cog as the Nets adjust to playing without Caris LeVert and Kyrie Irving. After signing a week ago and playing 12 minutes in his Nets debut against Chicago last Saturday, Shumpert has played 19 minutes in each of Brooklyn’s games this week.

Along with returning players like Theo Pinson and Dzanan Musa, Shumpert has been part of the group Kenny Atkinson has turned to for bigger minutes in the interim.

“Shump’s still learning what the heck we’re doing,” said Atkinson. “There were a couple of miscommunications, which is normal. You haven’t been here. That’s why you love continuity and having guys that have been in the program. As a coach you feel more secure everybody’s on the same page. The situation is what it is. I do have some experience with this. That gives me confidence too. We can get through this and we can get through it with the guys on our roster.”

ABOUT THE KINGS

After an 0-5 start, the Kings have turned things around rather dramatically, even after losing opening night starting forward Marvin Bagley to a broken thumb in that first game and dynamic guard De’Aaron Fox to a sprained ankle. Fox, who made a big leap in leading Sacramento’s playoff push last season, has missed the last four games.

But in winning six of their last eight, the Kings have been third in offensive rating (113.5) and 12th in defensive rating (107.8) during that stretch. They’re also eighth in field goal percentage (47.3) and second in 3-point field goal percentage (41.1) over the last eight games. In their five-game losing streak to start the season, the Kings had been last in net rating (-16.5), 28th in offensive rating (97.2) and 26th in defensive rating (113.8), along with 29th in points (98.6), field goal percentage (41.0), rebounding (41.6) and 27th in assists (20.2).

Buddy Hield leads Sacramento with 19.3 points per game, shooting 39.0 percent from 3-point range on 9.5 attempts per game. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 14.9 points and shooting 43.8 percent from 3-point range on 6.8 attempts per game.