Nets vs. Rockets: Guarding the Three Will be Key Against Houston

In each of their last three games, the Brooklyn Nets have faced an opponent that made more than 40 percent of its 3-point attempts, and going into Friday night’s game against the Houston Rockets they are last in the NBA in 3-point percentage allowed (43.3).

The counter is that they’ve had more success limiting those attempts, which has always been a focus of a Kenny Atkinson defensive scheme in Brooklyn. The Nets are giving up 31.8 attempts per game, the eighth-lowest in the league.

“I think we moved up in attempt percentage,” said Atkinson on Thursday of the 26 threes the Nets allowed Indiana to take on Wednesday night. “We’re not giving up a ton of threes but teams are making threes. If you look at some of the guys that are making them they’re probably shooting above their so-called expected points. I think our process is right. I do think one thing we can lock into a little more is knowing personnel. Knowing who we’re closing out to and who we’re not closing out to, who we’re a short closeout to. There’s different types of ways to play the 3-point shot and we just have to do a little better job of understanding the opposing personnel.”

That element will be tested on Friday when Brooklyn faces the Houston Rockets, the league leader with 47.8 3-point attempts per game. The Rockets have led the league in 3-point attempts each of the last three seasons under Atkinson’s former boss with the Knicks, Mike D’Antoni, with the number rising each year.

Houston’s success rate from beyond the arc is a more pedestrian 32.5 shooting percentage, ranked 22nd in the league. But with their high volume, they’re still getting 36.3 percent of their league-high 128.0 points per game on 3-pointers.

Atkinson noted that teams have been shooting higher than their usual rates against Brooklyn. That could be a dangerous mix against the fire-away Rockets and guard James Harden, who leads the league in both scoring (36.8 points per game) and 3-point attempts (13.5). But if the Nets can succeed in limiting Houston’s attempts as they have others, it will cut into the Rockets’ production.

“I think it’s quality and trying to limit James’ touches,” said Atkinson. “The less times he has the ball in his hands the better, so I think that’s important. They’re going to get them up. I think the big thing is not fouling them, especially James, not fouling them on the 3-point. He’s averaging 16 free throws a game or something. Getting that contest, but without fouling him. That’s gonna be a huge one for us.”

BOARD GAMES

Kenny Atkinson has described the Brooklyn center pairing of DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen as a strength, and it’s showing on the boards so far.

Jordan had 17 rebounds against Indiana on Wednesday, his third straight game with at least 10 rebounds. Jordan is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game and Allen is averaging 10.3.

That has pushed the Nets to fourth in the league in rebounds per game with 50.3. They’re also fifth in rebound percentage (52.5).

GETTING ACQUAINTED

Brooklyn’s 10-man rotation through the first four games is split evenly between new and returning players. With DeAndre Jordan in the starting lineup the last two games, that includes three new starters.

So chemistry — whether it’s defensive communication or offensive rhythm — has been an issue to be acknowledged.

“A lot of the guys that are in this locker room at this point in time, we’ve all experienced a lot in our NBA careers and the one thing is that you’re not going to be pressing too early about what’s going on,” said Joe Harris. “We have 78 more games to go, so you have to look at it in a big picture setting. Obviously there is a sense of urgency right now to figure stuff out and get it together, but we do know that it’s a process and it will take time.”

ABOUT THE ROCKETS

Houston is 3-1 after Wednesday’s 159-158 win against Washington, the Rockets’ third straight.

James Harden had 59 points, shooting 18-for-32 overall, 6-for-14 from 3-point range, and 17-for-18 from the free throw line. The 2017-18 NBA MVP has led the league in scoring each of the last two years, including 36.1 points per game last year. He’s averaging 36.8 points so far, but the number the Nets kept referencing Thursday were his 16.5 free throw attempts per game.

In the offseason, the Rockets added 2017-18 MVP Russell Westbrook, Harden’s former Oklahoma City teammate, who is off to his familiar triple-double average start. On a team that rosters four centers, Harden is leading Houston with 12.0 rebounds per game.

“Great challenge for us,” said Kenny Atkinson. “Especially coming after last night. Obviously Harden is the head of the snake. Westbrook’s playing really well. They’ve got shooters around them. it’s a puzzle you’ve got to figure out. We had a good preparation today. Talked about it. Think we have a good game plan. But definitely a heavy load to deal with.”