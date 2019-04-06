Nets vs. Bucks: Brooklyn Gets a Rematch with NBA's Best in Milwaukee

In the bunched-up battle for the Eastern Conference playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets will learn a little bit more about where they stand before they take the court Saturday night in Milwaukee. The Pistons, Heat and Magic all play on Friday night.

As of Friday morning, the Nets (39-40) were in a seventh-place tie with the Magic (39-40), a half-game behind the Pistons (39-39) and a half-game ahead of Miami (38-40). By Saturday morning, the Nets could be in a tie for sixth or a tie for eighth.

On Wednesday, the Nets dropped their second straight with a loss to Toronto that allowed Orlando to catch them in the standings with its win over the Knicks. Miami's loss to Boston on Wednesday left the Heat in ninth place.

"We can't do that until after the game," said Spencer Dinwiddie on Wednesday night of scoreboard-watching for other results. "It's not something we're focused on in-game. We're just trying to win that game. In a lot of ways, we control our own destiny. This isn't a situation of, oh, even if we win, then we've got to still watch these scores and we've got to hope for this team or that team to lose. Our body of work has put us in a position to where, if we win games, we'll be fine."

With the Nets in Indiana Sunday night on a weekend back-to-back, Brooklyn will be taking on the NBA's first- and third-ranked defensive teams.

"We've got to get out on the break," said DeMarre Carroll. "We can't let them set up in the halfcourt and make it a halfcourt game. We've got to compe out and hopefully get out on the break and use some of our youth and get up and down the court."

RUSSELL CARRYING THE LOAD

D'Angelo Russell's big fourth quarter kept the Nets in the game against Eastern Conference No. 2 Toronto on Wednesday, but the Raptors answered Russell on the other end and held on for a 115-105 win. Russell scored 18 of his 27 points in the fourth, making four 3-pointers.

"We need him," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "We need him to have big, I think the big games we've won he's played really well. He's kind of earned that freedom. I think we have two excellent point guards in him and Spencer (Dinwiddie). They're pretty much the head of the snake. They have freedom to score, but I think those guys do a good job of reading situations and making the right play. It's not perfect. Could be better. But we need those two guys to be aggressive and to score quite honestly."

Wednesday's game was Russell's sixth in the last eight with at least 27 points. He's got five double-doubles in that stretch — one of them for points and rebounds — while averaging 29.1 points, 8.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

Russell's usage rate for the season of 31.1 is fourth in the league. Since March 1, he's second in the NBA behind James Harden with a rate of 35.1 over 16 games. Over the last eight, it's up to 37.3.

"Each game is a different puzzle and just understanding what we need of him that night and especially what the defense is giving him," said Atkinson. " I’m always telling him on some nights it’s going to be we want you to get 20 assists and 12 points and there are nights we need you to get 35 and four assists depending on how the defense. Finding that balance of understanding how each game changes I think that’s a big step. I think he’s improved tremendously there understanding that. And then the defensive side, I’m always challenging him there. I think he’s improved vastly. But still finishing out this – I talked to him and Spencer yesterday – just stepping it up defensively, taking it to another level to kind of push us across the finish line.”

KNEE ARTHROSCOPY FOR CRABBE

Allen Crabbe remains out after the Nets announced Thursday that he underwent right knee arthroscopy. The guard last played on March 13 at Oklahoma City. Crabbe previously missed 26 games from mid-December to early February due to knee soreness.

In his second year with the Nets, Crabbe has averaged 9.6 points per game while shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT THE BUCKS

With Thursday's win against Philadelphia, the Bucks (59-20) clinched home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. They've been missing Malcolm Brogdon, Pau Gasol and Nikola Mirotic, none of whom played in Monday's 131-121 win over the Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo is third in the NBA in scoring (27.7) and sixth in rebounding (12.5) and also leads the Bucks in assists (5.9). He's second in steals (1.3) and blocks (1.5). Khris Middleton averages 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists and shoots 38.1 percent from 3-point range. Former Net Brook Lopez averages 12.6 points per game, is fifth in the league in blocks per game (2.2) and shoots 37.4 percent from 3-point range. Lopez is 14th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (186) and 16th in attempts (504). The Bucks lead the NBA in scoring with 118.1 points per game and they're third in offensive rating (113.5), first in defensive rating (104.5) and first in net rating (9.0). They take (38.2) and make (13.5) the second-most 3-pointers per game in the league.