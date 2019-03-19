Nets vs. Kings: Brooklyn Trying to Shake Off Road Trip Trends

SACRAMENTO — Just like a game, a basketball season has its ebbs and flows, tendencies established and then turned upside down. As the Brooklyn Nets dropped the first three games of their seven-game road trip going into Tuesday night's game at the Sacramento Kings, an early-season issue that they had left behind since the early days of December returned.

Over the last three months, the Nets have been strong in closing out games with big leads and winning games that went down to the wire.

Before hitting the road, the Nets had won 24 of the last 25 games in which they'd held a double-digit lead, going back to Dec. 7. Prior to that, the Nets had held a double-digit lead in 16 of their first 26 games, but lost eight of them.

In Oklahoma City on Wednesday, the Nets led by 16 in the first half, and Sunday night in Los Angeles they were up 19 on the Clippers in the first half.

"I think the biggest thing we can take from this is we just, the biggest thing you can take from it is you can't give up," said DeMarre Carroll. "Big lead, I think we were up 17 in the first half and gave up a big lead. Teams are going make runs. We know that. But at the end of the day man, we've got to take the same aggressive mentality we had at the end of the game throughout the whole game."

Also going back to Dec. 7, the Nets are 17-6 in 'clutch' games, defined by the NBA as games with a margin of five points or fewer in the final five minutes. They had won their last three such games until Sunday night. They've also played a league-high 19 games decided by three points or less and won 11, including the last two before Sunday night.

THE COMEBACK

Sunday's game was only added to the short ledger of three-points-or-less losses due to a lightning-quick comeback over the final minute. The Clippers — who led by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter — went up 116-106 with 1:02 to go before the Nets scored 10 straight points in 53 seconds.

Spencer Dinwiddie started off with two free throws, and then D'Angelo Russell's deep 3-pointer quickly made it a five-point game with 44.9 seconds to go. The Nets forced a five-second violation on the ensuing side inbounds play after a Clippers timeout, and DeMarre Carroll drove the rim, added a free throw, and the Nets were within 116-114 with 34.5 seconds remaining.

The Nets moved quickly after Patrick Beverley miss, with Jarrett Allen slipping a high screen and rolling open down the lane for a game-tying dunk off a Russell feed with 5.3 seconds to go.

"I think our resiliency when things went wrong on the offensive end, and that's why we came back and made it a last-possession game, because we didn't hang our head," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "We still sprinted back on defense. We still contained guys. That was a real positive sign."

D'ANGELO'S DOUBLE-DOUBLE

With his 32 points and 10 assists against the Clippers on Sunday night, D'Angelo Russell notched his 12th 30-point game of the season and his ninth double-double of the season. But it was the first time in his career the All-Star guard — who also had five rebounds — had done both in the same game.

The night before in Utah, Russell had four assists, his fewest in a game since Jan. 28. In the 21 games since then, he's averaging 7.8 assists and 22.9 points per game

"We're balancing it," said Kenny Atkinson. "I think he had 10 assists tonight. Utah, me and him had a little discussion, just more balance in terms of sharing it and shooting it. We need him to score, there's no doubt about it. But we also need him to be the great passer that he is, and I thought tonight he had a much better balance than he did against the Jazz the other night."

INJURY UPDATE

Allen Crabbe is out for Tuesday's game against Sacramento with a sore right knee. Crabbe missed Brooklyn's last two games over the weekend.

ABOUT THE KINGS

Much like the Nets, the Kings (34-35) have taken a big jump year-over-year following last season's 27-win campaign. But they've faltered a bit lately, dropping six of their last nine, falling six games behind the eighth-place Clippers in the Western Conference. Sacramento sent three players to the Rising Stars game at All-Star weekend — De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley. Buddy Hield, who joined Brooklyn's Joe Harris and Golden State's Stephen Curry in the finals of the 3-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend, is fourth in the NBA shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range. He leads Sacramento with 20.9 points per game. Fox, the second-year guard, averages 17.5 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds and shoots 37.8 percent from 3-point range.