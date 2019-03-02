Nets vs. Heat: Brooklyn Eyes Another Opportunity in Miami

Brooklyn's visit to Miami on Saturday night is part of a back-to-back against two teams lurking behind the sixth-place Nets in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Heat went into Friday night a game behind the Hornets, who helped themselves with their 123-112 win over the Nets. In between that pair and the Nets are the Magic and Pistons, making a crowd of five trying to secure the conference's final three playoff spots.

"You feel it. Let's be honest. But I don't make a big deal about it with our guys," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson before Friday night's game. "I try to stick with our principles and what we do and stick with the Nets improving. Really want to improve from last game and fix those things that happened. I do think that's our overall philosophy. But they get it. We all look at the standings. Charlotte, they've been in the playoffs. They have a lot of experience. We've had really tough games with them and I have a lot of respect for that team over there. I expect another dogfight tonight."

The Heat and Hornets had each lost seven of their last 10 through Thursday, as had the Washington Wizards. Meanwhile, the Pistons and Magic had won seven of 10. The Nets have one more game against this Eastern Conference mix before they go west to start their seven-game road trip -- that's against the Pistons on March 11.

They missed an opportunity against Charlotte on Friday night. They'll try to seize it in Miami on Saturday.

"If you want to be an 82-0 type team, you're trying to win every game," said Spencer Dinwiddie. "Obviously when we play specific teams, like a Charlotte or a Miami, teams that are right in the race, we'd be stupid to say those don't mean something more, but we're not looking ahead at the schedule and saying this stretch means something different than any other stretch. But any team that you're directly fighting with of course means more."

DINWIDDIE RETURNS

Spencer Dinwiddie played his first game since Jan. 23 and finished with 15 points on 6-for-13 shooting, plus five assists.

"It's good to have a full, healthy squad right now," said Allen Crabbe. "You never want to see your teammates go out with injuries, so it's good to have him back. Just brings another weapon for us offensively and defensively."

DEFENSE IS DOWN

After one of their best defensive performances of the season in limiting San Antonio to 85 points on Monday, the Nets have given up 120-plus points in back-to-back games as the Wizards and then the Hornets each put up 68 points in the first half.

Over their last 10 games, the Nets have a defensive rating of 112.5, 20th in the NBA.

"Right now our defense is bleeding," said Kenny Atkinson, "and we've got to stop the bleeding."

FIGURING OUT A RULL ROSTER

With the return of Spencer Dinwiddie, the Nets had a fully healthy roster available on Friday night for the first time this season. As the Nets have thrived while navigating injuries, 13 players have contributed while holding down regular rotation spots this season. Twelve different Nets have started at least one game.

Brooklyn's regular rotation is not going to go that deep on a nightly basis.

"It impacts the whole roster," said Kenny Atkinson before Friday's game. "We'll figure it out. I think the goal is to get to a set lineup, set minutes. I don't think that's gonna happen tonight but we'll build towards that as quickly as possible. Our runway's not that long, but Spencer being back will affect guys minutes up and down the roster."

ABOUT THE HEAT

The Heat are part of the crowd trying to grab one of the Eastern Conference's final playoff spots, but they've lost 10 of their last 13, and that's with Dwyane Wade hitting an improbable buzzer beater to beat the Warriors on Wednesday. The Heat have the league's ninth-best defensive rating (107.8) and fifth-best rebounding percentage (51.6). They're fourth in offensive rebounding percentage (29.7) and sixth in second-chance points (14.4). Guard Goran Dragic returned recently after being out for two months following knee surgery and has been coming off the bench. He's played just 18 games this season. Josh Richardson leads Miami with 17.5 points per game, Dragic is next with 15.3 and Wade averages 14.3. Hassan Whiteside is ninth in the league with 12.3 rebounds per game and sixth with 2.1 blocks per game and averages 12.9 points per game.