Nets vs. Hornets: Spencer Dinwiddie Set to Return

After a month on the sidelines, Spencer Dinwiddie is ready to return when the Brooklyn Nets host the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on Friday night.

The guard practiced Thursday morning with the Long Island Nets at HSS Training Center and coach Kenny Atkinson said Dinwiddie was in for Friday night's game and expected to play both ends of the back-to-back that takes the Nets to Miami on Saturday.

“Great, good, yeah," said Atkinson about Dinwiddie's performance on Thursday morning. "The first thing that stands out about Spencer is his body, like he’s an Adonis. It’s unbelievable how fast he is, how just the talent screams at you. He’s 6-6 ½, and it’s just great to have him back.”

Dinwiddie underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb in late January. He last played on Jan. 23 against Orlando, scoring 29 points in a Nets win. He was averaging 23.3 points over his last four games before being held out against the Knicks on Jan. 25 and undergoing surgery the following week.

"Three days post-op I was already running and doing all that stuff so my routine although obviously not playing hadn’t really changed in terms of getting work in," said Dinwiddie. "Obviously being on the sidelines and watching your team play is always hard."

Dinwiddie said Nets staffers Adam Harrington and Dan Meehan kept him busy on the court throughout his time out of the lineup

"They were trying to kill me," said Dinwiddie. "Just normal stuff. Credit Adam and Dan, they’ve been doing my workouts. Went left-handed for like three weeks and then the last week obviously playing with both hands, 1-on-1, conditioning, a whole lot of running and stuff like that but Dan and them got a plan so I’m going to play."

RHJ AND DUDLEY WITH LONG ISLAND ... IN BROOKLYN

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jared Dudley joined Spencer Dinwiddie in his practice with the Long Island Nets on Thursday morning. Dudley and Hollis-Jefferson both played Wednesday night against Washington after consecutive DNPs.

“They wanted to," said Kenny Atkinson. "They kind of jumped in and they wanted to get a run. It’s great. It just shows the humility of this team, like especially Jared Dudley and Rondae, too, to want to practice with Long Island and keep their rhythm and stay ready. It’s great. It was voluntary, we didn’t obligate them to do that. It’s great when you have those guys available when they practice here sometimes. It’s a huge advantage.”

ABOUT THE HORNETS

The Hornets (28-33) are three games behind the sixth-place Nets (32-31) and currently eighth in the Eastern Conference, just a half-game up on Orlando and Miami. But they've lost three straight and seven of their last nine. The Nets came back to beat them in Charlotte last Saturday, 117-115. All-Star guard Kemba Walker leads the Hornets with 25.2 points and 5.6 assists per game. Against the Nets this season, Walker is averaging 32.0 points on 48.6 percent shooting, including 47.2 percent from 3-point range.