Nets vs. Wizards: Russell Elevates Beyond the Arc

With his first All-Star Game appearance behind him, D'Angelo Russell continues to push his game forward with 63 points in Brooklyn's last two games. He's averaging 25.8 points per game in February, elevating his season scoring average to 20.5 per game.

A big part of Russell's breakout season has been a dramatic increase in his impact from behind the 3-point line. The fourth-year pro is shooting it better — and far more often — than ever before. It's something that was a focus coming into his second season with the Nets.

"Big-time," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "Shot profile. Improving his shot profile was a big point of emphasis – continued discussion point between him and me. I think he’s buying into it. I do think there’s some compromise there. I think we need to give him a little freedom. With freedom, you’re going to take some bad shots once in a while.”

Last season, four Nets cracked the franchise's all-time single-season top 10 for 3-pointers made, but Russell -- who did miss 30-plus games with a knee injury -- was not one of them. He finished the season shooting 32.4 percent from 3-point range, but that included a slow start to the season before his knee injury, and the month-long period in which the Nets were easing him back into action. Over his final 20 games last season, Russell shot 36.4 percent, more in line with his first two seasons.

This season, he's up to second on that franchise top 10 with 172 3-pointers made, on pace to eclipse Allen Crabbe's franchise record of 201 from last season. That's good for eighth in the NBA in total 3-pointers made, and only four players — James Harden, Steph Curry, Paul George and Kemba Walker — have attempted more. Russell is shooting a career-high 37.2 percent on 3-pointers.

"We talk a lot about playing the points per possession, we're big into the analytics," said Joe Harris, the league-leader in 3-point percentage. "The more threes that guys can shoot, the more efficiently we're going to play, the higher our points per possession are going to be, so for D'Lo to be probably our biggest catalyst in that area, it makes the offense go."

RODI BACK IN THE ROTATION

Rookie Rodions Kurucs has been back in the rotation the last two games after a DNP in Brooklyn's first game back from the All-Star break. Kurucs had started 29 straight games until being held out against Cleveland on Feb. 13 in the final game before the break due to shoulder soreness.

For the 21-year-old who played limited minutes for Barcelona the last two seasons, questions arose if he had hit the traditional "rookie wall." With Caris LeVert reclaiming his starting spot, the Nets have the opportunity to deploy the active rookie in smaller doses and maximize his high-energy approach. Against San Antonio on Monday, Kurucs had seven points, four rebounds and two assists in 11 minutes.

"Talking to the staff this morning, I think when he was starting and playing 25-30 minutes, if he made a mistake, we kept him out there," said Kenny Atkinson after Tuesday's practice.. "Now, it’s almost like you’re a pinch-hitter. You’re only getting one shot and you gotta be perfect. So it’s a new role. It’s a difficult role for vets playing those limited minutes and still being limited in your mistakes. Just kind of a new role, but I think he’s adjusted pretty well so far.”

NETS ADD TAHJERE MCCALL

The Nets have signed guard Tahjere McCall to a 10-day contract. McCall has spent the last two seasons with the Long Island Nets in the G League, averaging 9.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over 60 games.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS

The Wizards are free-falling out of the Eastern Conference playoff chase. They've dropped nine of their last 12 to fall to 24-36, and they're now four games behind eighth-place Charlotte. Guard John Wall is out for the season after last playing on Dec. 28 and since they last played the Nets, the Wizards have dealt off forwards Markieff Morris and Otto Porter, picking up Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis from Chicago in the Porter deal. All-Star guard Bradley Beal leads the Wizards with 25.7 points per game.