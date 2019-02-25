Nets vs. Spurs: Brooklyn Makes Tight Wins Typical

With their 117-115 win in Charlotte on Saturday night, the Brooklyn Nets played their league-high 17th game decided by three points or less, and won for the 10th time. Down by eight late, Brooklyn outscored Charlotte 14-4 over the final three minutes.

Tight finishes are nothing new for these Nets. Last season they were tied for second in the NBA with 50 "clutch" games, defined as a margin of five points or less in the final five minutes. This year, they've played another 36, this time tied for the league lead with Memphis.

In their last 20 such games dating back to Dec. 7, the Nets are 15-5.

"I just think we have great chemistry," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "I think it's a special group. They enjoy being around each other. I think that's worth something. I think that pushes you through. It sounds corny, but pushes you through in a tough game like this. And then there's the confidence level. I think we're led by D'Angelo (Russell), his confidence is off the charts. I think we're a much more confident team than we've been the last two seasons."

Clutch team wins are often fueled by clutch individual play, and per NBA.com's John Schuhmann on Twitter, the Nets have three of the 21 players in the league that have made four or more baskets to tie or take the lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime this season -- Spencer Dinwiddie (6), Joe Harris (5), and Russell (4). Russell did it twice on Saturday.

Of those five losses, one was to the San Antonio Spurs on the road on Jan. 31, and it followed a similar arc as Saturday night's win. The Nets held a seven-point fourth quarter lead, but the Spurs made all the plays down the stretch to edge Brooklyn 117-114. Shabazz Napier drew some contact on a 3-point attempt on the final possession, but no foul was called. On Saturday night in Charlotte, the Hornets cried foul on Caris LeVert's defense against Kemba Walker, but the only discrepancy the NBA's last two-minute report saw on the play was a travel by Walker.

The Spurs will be in Brooklyn Monday night as the Nets tip off a three-game home stretch, with the Wizards due Wednesday and the Hornets on Friday.

RETURN TO CHARLOTTE

One weekend after D'Angelo Russell, Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs reveled in All-Star Weekend, they were back in Charlotte for another pretty good night.

Harris, who won the 3-Point Contest the previous Saturday, had 19 points with four assists while making three of four 3-pointers and shooting 5-for-7 overall.

"I didn't really think too much about being here for All-Star," said Harris. "To be honest, feels like a completely different arena. It's not the same environment. It's not like you're reminiscing or anything like that."

Jarrett Allen posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while his Rising Stars foe Kurucs was back in the rotation after a DNP on Thursday against Portland.

And, of course, there was Russell.

On his 23rd birthday, the first-time All-Star notched his second 40-point game of the season, reaching 30 points for the 11th time this season and 20 points for the 33rd time. He also moved into third place on the franchise's single-season list for 3-pointers made with 167, behind Deron Williams (169) and Allen Crabbe (201).

Russell capped off his night by scoring Brooklyn's final 12 points, twice putting the Nets in the lead in the final minutes, including his 3-pointer that held up as the game-winner.

"That was incredible," said Harris. "He got it going there. We really just kind of jumped on his back there in the second half, fourth quarter. He carried us offensively, made some huge plays. He also made some great plays defensively as well. He was making things tough."

ABOUT THE SPURS

San Antonio is in a battle for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, tied for seventh place with the Los Angeles Clippers with a 33-28 record after Sunday night's 130-118 loss to the Knicks. The Spurs have lost six of their last seven following a five-game win streak that included their 117-114 win over the Nets on Jan. 31. San Antonio is first in the NBA in 3-point percentage (40.4), but 29th in attempts (24.8), 21st in 2-point field goal percentage (50.6) but first in attempts (31.0), and 1st in free throw percentage (82.5) but 22nd in attempts (21.8). The Spurs are sixth in offensive rating (112.5) and effective field goal percentage (53.5). They're also fifth in overall field goal percentage (47.8). DeMar DeRozan leads San Antonio with 21.6 points and 6.1 assists per game and averages 6.1 rebounds. LaMarcus Aldridge averages 20.7 points and a team-leading 8.9 rebounds. Davis Bertans leads the NBA in 3-point percentage (47.5).