Nets vs. Trail Blazers: Brooklyn Back at it After the Break Against Portland

It's not perfectly divided, but last weekend's All-Star break helps offer a little bit of a marker in dividing the Brooklyn Nets' season into three parts.

The first third was the 8-18 start that ran through Dec. 7. Part 2 began with a seven-game winning streak that stretched into a 22-11 run right up to the All-Star break. Brooklyn's .667 winning percentage over that 33-game stretch works out to a 54-win pace over the course of a full season.

But they also dropped five of their last seven games before the break, with a wild 148-139 triple-overtime win in Cleveland closing things out. The Nets lost Spencer Dinwiddie to thumb surgery in late January, but brought back Allen Crabbe and Caris LeVert in the week before the All-Star break.

"I do think over the last 23 games I think we're top 10 in defensive efficiency," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "Our defense has actually picked up. I would say I've seen slippage in our defensive rebounding. Earlier in the season that was a huge program in terms of closing out games. We're going to give our guys a heads up we're slipping there and have to improve. Offensively the big one still continues to be turnovers; 23rd in the league in turnover percentage. It really puts the breaks on us being a more efficient team offensively. Have to do a better job there. We're getting to the rim a ton. We're top 10 in getting to the rim. We've got to do a better job finishing when we get to the rim."

So what's in store for the final third, these last 23 games? The Nets remain in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-29 record. They're home at Barclays Center for eight of their next 10 games, but a two-week, seven-game road trip follows.

"I think it's going to be a dogfight," said Atkinson. "A lot of these teams are playing well. Orlando's really picked it up, Detroit has really picked it up. Charlotte has a ton of experience with a veteran group. I just think the Nets have to take care of their own business. You look at these teams and keep an eye on them, but our sole focus has got to be us continuing to play good basketball."

BLAZERS IN BROOKLYN

This is the first meeting between Brooklyn and Portland this season, which means it's the first chance for Ed Davis and Shabazz Napier to face their former team. Both players signed with the Nets this past summer as free agents, and the veteran center Davis has said he's looking forward to the matchup.

"I think it's a natural kind of feeling whether you coached for the team in the past or played for that team in the past, it's a little bit special," said Kenny Atkinson. "You know the people involved. You feel more motivated to get the win. Don't mind that Ed said that. Guys, they love Ed and love what he's brought to the team. Obviously you care about your teammate and want to support him and play well in a game like that."

Davis spent three seasons with the Blazers, while Napier was in Portland for the last two. Allen Crabbe spent the first four seasons of his career in Portland before coming to the Nets in 2017, playing two seasons there with Davis and one with Napier.

After missing 26 games, Crabbe returned to action for the Nets in a win against Denver on Feb. 6 and averaged 15.0 points per game in four games before the All-Star break while shooting 14-for-27 from 3-point range. Crabbe had 19 points against Chicago while shooting 5-for-9 from deep and followed up with 22 points and 6-for-10 3-point shooting against Toronto.

FOR STARTERS

The Nets had a little lineup shuffle right before the All-Star break when Rodions Kurucs and Treveon Graham were out for the Cleveland game. In their place were Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Caris LeVert, making his first start since the game in which he dislocated his foot in Minnesota on Nov. 12.

What will the lineup look like going forward, not just on Thursday, but beyond? Graham had started the previous 14 games at the 4 spot, while Hollis-Jefferson has started 21 and Jared Dudley has started 25. Kenny Atkinson said Dudley is available Thursday after the veteran missed the last 16 games with a hamstring injury.

A full-time return for LeVert in the starting lineup would seem inevitable as well.

"I do think he's still catching his rhythm from a technical standpoint," said Atkinson. "Obviously the more minutes we can get him the more rhythm he can get and hopefully get him up to speed there as soon as possible."

ABOUT THE TRAIL BLAZERS

The Blazers open up the post-All-Star portion of their schedule as the fourth-place team in the Western Conference with a 34-23 record. Damian Lillard made his second consecutive All-Star Game appearance and his fourth overall, and also took part in the 3-Point Contest that included Brooklyn's Joe Harris, but is listed as questionable Thursday with a sprained ankle. Lillard leads the Blazers with 26.3 points and 6.4 assists per game and shoots 37.3 percent from 3-point range. Backcourt partner CJ McCollum averages 21.0 points and center Jusuf Nurkic averages 15.0 points and leads Portland with 10.2 rebounds per game. The Blazers are third in the NBA with 47.6 rebounds per game. Portland has the NBA's seventh-best offensive rating (112.4).