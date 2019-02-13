Nets vs. Cavaliers: Russell, Crabbe and Harris are Hot Heading Toward All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets go into their final game before the All-Star break even at .500 with a 29-29 record. It's the latest in the season the Nets have been at .500 since 2013-14, and a win tonight will give them their first 30-win season since 2014-15.

After tonight's game in Cleveland, they'll return to action on Feb. 21, taking on the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center.

D'ANGELO'S DIMES

D'Angelo Russell racked up a career-high 14 assists in Monday night's 127-125 loss to Toronto, the Eastern Conference's second-place team. Russell had matched his previous career high of 13 on two other occasions this season. Russell also went for 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds against the Raptors.

It was the All-Star's second double-double in three games against one of the NBA's top four teams. In last week's win over Western Conference No. 2 Denver, Russell had 27 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

Since Jan. 1, Russell is averaging 23.8 points, 7.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and shooting 46.3 percent overall and 40.2 percent from 3-point range over 20 games.

COMEBACK CRABBE

Allen Crabbe made 6-of-10 3-pointers in scoring 22 points at Toronto on Monday night. Crabbe returned to action after a 26-game absence last week against Denver, and in three games is shooting 12-for-21 from 3-point range. He also had 19 points against Chicago last Friday.

HOT NIGHT FOR HARRIS

Monday night in Toronto, Joe Harris connected for five 3-pointers in the first half and had a career-high seven 3-pointers on eight attempts by halftime. He finished with 24 points. Over the last three games, Harris is 13-for-31 from 3-point range and averaging 20.0 points.

NEXT STOP, CHARLOTTE

D'Angelo Russell, Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen and Rodions Kurucs are bound for NBA All-Star Weekend after Wednesday night's game against the Cavaliers. Allen and Kurucs will participate in the Rising Stars game on Friday night, Harris will participate in the Three-Point Contest on Saturday, and Russell has been selected for Sunday's All-Star Game, the first Nets All-Star since Joe Johnson in 2014.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS

The Cavaliers are 12-45 and coming off a 107-104 win against the Knicks on Monday. They were busy around the trade deadline last week, dealing Rodney Hood to Portland and taking part in a three-team deal with Sacramento and Houston. The Cavs mostly came away with a slew of draft picks, but also added Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and former Net Nik Stauskas, all of whom played on Monday. Kevin Love recently returned to action after missing 50 games with a toe injury. He played last Friday against Washington, sat out the second half of a back-to-back against Indiana on Saturday, then played 16 minutes in Monday's win over the Knicks. Before last week, Love had last played against the Nets on Oct. 24, Cleveland's fourth game of the season.