Nets vs. Bulls: Brooklyn Back Home to Face Chicago

The Brooklyn Nets host the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night at Barclays Center seeking the 28th win of their season. That would match their win total from the 2017-18 season, and they'll still have 30 games to go.

After Monday night's loss in Boston snapped a six-game winning streak, the Nets are 27-24 and remain in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games ahead of Miami (24-24). They still bring an eight-game home win streak into Tuesday night's game and are 19-6 dating back to Dec. 7.

"It's great to see that we're starting to reap some results," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "We have a long, long way to go, we understand that. But I think getting positive results has really helped the guys in their confidence level, and I think that's why we're getting some results that people quite honestly didn't think we could get."

IN THE ZONE

Playing stretches of zone defense have become a steady staple of Nets games recently.

"It really depends on the game," said Atkinson before Friday's win over the Knicks. "I like that we have it in our defensive package. I think it’s helped us in most of the games. Yes, it does disrupt the offense. Quite honestly, I like it not as a gimmick. It’s not a gimmick to us. It’s something we trust, something we go to and we’ve used it heavily in this last 20 to 30-game stretch and we will continue to use it."

The Nets went to the zone early on Monday after the Celtics jumped out to a 23-10 lead and cut the deficit, eventually leading as late as the final minute of the third quarter. Boston eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter. Atkinson felt the Nets had some early success, and likes the disruption of taking a team out of the offense it typically runs.

"I know I don't like when teams get us out of what we're doing," said Atkinson. "It's just a wrinkle. It's helped us some games. Eventually they figured it out. It wasn't like we stopped them with it."

ABOUT THE BULLS

The Bulls are 11-39 and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference. They've lost 13 of their last 14 games, with the only win in that stretch coming against last place Cleveland. Chicago lost each of its first two meetings with the Nets this season, both in Chicago; 96-93 on Dec. 19 and 117-100 on Jan. 6. The Bulls are 29th in the NBA in points per game (101.1), last in offensive rating (101.2) and 23rd in defensive rating (111.2). Zach LaVine leads the Bulls with 22.9 points per game.