Nets vs. Raptors: Brooklyn Faces Toronto From a New Perspective

The Brooklyn Nets visit the Toronto Raptors Friday night, just a few days past a month since their overtime win over the Raptors launched a turnaround of their season.

When the Raptors brought the NBA's best record into Barclays Center on Dec. 7, the Nets were 8-18 after having lost eight straight games. But their 106-105 win, sealed by a Jarrett Allen go-ahead basket and then two defensive stops in the final minute, launched a seven-game winning streak.

Beginning that night, the Nets have won 13 of their last 17 games, including four of the last five. During that stretch they're ninth in the NBA in points per game (114.2), 10th in offensive rating (111.6), 13th in net rating (2.0), fourth in 3-point field goal percentage (38.1), second in effective field goal percentage (55.0) and fifth in rebound percentage (51.9).

"When you're on the losing streak like that, you put a real microscope under everything you do and really focus on your weaknesses," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "I think we did that. I think that eventually helped us through. But I also think our loyalty to our habits and what we believe in, we didn't change 20 things. We didn't make crazy moves with our playing rotation. I think we trusted what we've been doing here for two-and-a-half years, and the players luckily had the confidence to stay on track with what we were doing and I think that gets you through tough times, and believe me during an eight-game losing (streak) you think about a lot of things. You think about changing lineups, you think about changing defenses, you think about changing your offense.

"There's a real kind of apocalypse when you're losing like that. I think we all came to the conclusion, let's keep on the same course. I always reference the Atlanta days when we lost 15 out of 16. Who knew the next year we were going to win 60 games or whatever. With Coach Bud, whether it was during that losing streak or during a winning streak, we kind of conducted business as usual and stuck with our beliefs and our culture."

Just as they did a month ago, the Raptors have the league's best record going into Friday night's game. And the Brooklyn schedule follows with the Celtics on Monday and the resurgent, James Harden-led Rockets -- winners of 12 of 15 -- on Wednesday.

"Every game for us is big, but obviously we’re gonna play one of the best teams in the East, if not the best team in the East, on the road, in their building," said Spencer Dinwiddie. "So it’s a great test, a great barometer for where we’re at and where we’re trying to go. But we’re taking this one game at a time. Our focus is Toronto and trying to get a win in Toronto.”

DUDLEY OUT FRIDAY

Jared Dudley left Wednesday's game against Atlanta and is listed as out on Friday with a hamstring injury. In his first season with the Nets, the veteran has been lauded by teammates and coaches for his leadership.

"Obviously Jared is probably our most vocal guy in terms of a veteran leader," said Joe Harris. "He really is sort of the voice, coach on the floor. You don't see it in the stat sheet every night. He's capable of having big games, obviously, but he does a lot more for us. Hopefully he can get back soon because he is a very integral part of this team."

Dudley had started the first 20 games of the season, and then the last five after Rondae Hollis-Jefferson suffered an adductor strain. Kenny Atkinson said Thursday that Hollis-Jefferson -- as well as Allen Crabbe -- was not yet practicing. It leaves the Nets with minutes to fill at the 4 spot minus the two players who have combined to start each of the first 43 games there.

"I think there's a lot of, three options," said Atkinson. "I think it's DeMarre (Carroll), (Treveon Graham), I think Kenneth (Faried) is in that, kind of that 4 spot. We could also, crazier, we could go super small. We've played Joe (Harris) at the 4 during the year. So we're just gonna have to get our heads around it."

DEPTH DELIVERS

Wednesday night against Atlanta, the Nets got 17 points from DeMarre Carroll, 16 from Spencer Dinwiddie, 11 from Shabazz Napier and 16 rebounds from Ed Davis, all coming off the bench.

It was the sixth straight game in which the Nets got at least 50 bench points, and they lead the league in outscoring opponents benches in 37 of their 43 games. Carroll is averaging 17.3 points while shooting 53.5 percent and 47.5 percent from 3-point range over his past seven games.

The Nets are second in the league in bench scoring (47.0), a number that is up to 51.2 points per game since Dec. 7.

"It's huge," said Kenny Atkinson of the bench production. "I think it's a difference-maker from, like I said, from last season. Between Shabazz and Ed and DeMarre, we've got a bench that we can count on. We've got experience, so big plus. I think it's a big reason why we've improved."

ABOUT THE RAPTORS

The 31-12 Raptors have the NBA's best record and have won five of their last six, including wins in the last week against the Eastern Conference's second- and third-place teams, the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. The Raptors are seventh in the league in offensive rating (111.8) and net rating (4.8). They're third in effective field goal percentage (53.8) while ranking 22nd in 3-point percentage (34.4) but ninth in attempts (33.0) while shooting the league's second-highest percentage on 2-point attempts (55.2). Kawhi Leonard is fifth in the NBA in scoring with 27.3 points per game and also leads Toronto with 7.8 rebounds per game. Five other Raptors are averaging double figures in scoring, with Serge Ibaka averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds and third-year forward Pascal Siakam averaging 15.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in his first full season as a starter. Kyle Lowry is second in the league with 9.6 assists per game and averages 14.4 points per game, while Danny Green -- acquired from San Antonio along with Leonard -- is shooting 41 percent from 3-point range.