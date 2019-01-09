Nets vs. Hawks: Brooklyn's Carroll, Harris Probable Against Atlanta

The Brooklyn Nets are back home on Wednesday night to host the Atlanta Hawks after winning two of three games on their four-day road trip through Memphis, Chicago and Boston.

Along the way, they hit the midpoint of their schedule, playing game No. 42 Monday night in Boston, and moved up to seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings. The break in the conference standings is between fifth-place Boston and sixth-place Miami, a five-game gap.

But the Nets are just a half-game behind the Heat and have clearly established themselves as a contender in the group of teams that will battle for the final three playoff spots.

"I love that they want more, but I do think that we have to come at it from a humble perspective," said coach Kenny Atkinson of his team's aspirations. "We had 28 wins last year. This league is unforgiving. We have a tough schedule coming up, a 16-day West Coast road trip after the All-Star break. I think where we are, I think those guys are humble, but I do think they can feel a little bit, they can touch, 'hey, maybe we can do something a little more.'"

STEVENS IS A FAN

Before the Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter to hand the Nets a 116-95 loss on Monday, Boston coach Brad Stevens spoke admiringly of the team's progress and recent play over the last month.

"I love the way they play," said Stevens. "They play hard, they play together. Everybody knows what they’re supposed to do and they do it every night. They don’t get outside of it. Shooters shoot, drivers drive, guys that can do both do both, rollers roll. They look like a team. They’ve done a great job of building that over time. Kenny’s done a great job, his staff’s done a great job and they’ve got good players. I think it starts with their backcourt guys in Russell and Dinwiddie, but you could go down the list. They’ve got a lot of guys playing well."

"I’d be surprised if this team’s not in the playoffs," added Stevens. "They’re awfully good. Again, they’re really well-coached."

CARROLL AND HARRIS PROBABLE

DeMarre Carroll and Joe Harris are both listed as probable for Wednesday night's game after missing Monday's game in Boston. Carroll was held out due to knee soreness, while Harris was listed with an ankle sprain.

Carroll has come on strongly since Christmas, helping power what has been the NBA's highest scoring bench over the last month. He opened the road trip with back-to-back 20-point games against Memphis and Chicago. Over his last six games, Carroll is averaging 17.3 points per game while shooting 54.1 percent overall and 47.2 percent from 3-point range.

Harris is the NBA's No. 2 3-point shooter with a percentage of 48.2. He's shooting 54.7 from deep over 16 games since Dec. 1.

CARTER AND LIN

The Nets welcome back two fan favorites when the Hawks visit on Wednesday. Jeremy Lin spent the past two seasons in Brooklyn, though injuries short-circuited his ability to contribute, limiting him to one game in 2017-18. For Atlanta, Lin is averaging 10.9 points and 3.6 assists.

Vince Carter was acquired in December 2004 and spent four-plus seasons with the Nets, earning three All-Star Game selections. He's third in franchise history in scoring average (23.6) and total 3-pointers made (638). He also has three of the top seven single-season scoring averages in team history, with the other four belonging to Julius Erving and Rick Barry.

ABOUT THE HAWKS

The Hawks are 12-28 after Tuesday night's loss to Toronto and have dropped four of their last five after having won four of five. They're going young, with two rookies in the starting lineup in guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, plus second-year forward John Collins. Collins leads the Hawks with 18.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, while Young averages 15.4 points and a team-leading 7.3 assists per game. In their previous meeting with the Hawks, the Nets scored a season-high 144 points in their win on Dec. 16.