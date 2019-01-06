Nets vs. Bulls: DeMarre Carroll Rounding Into Form

CHICAGO -- The DeMarre Carroll resurgence kept on picking up speed in Friday night's win at Memphis.

The veteran forward scored 20 points -- one short of his season high -- while shooting 6-for-9 overall and 5-for-7 from 3-point range, grabbing five rebounds in the 109-100 Nets victory. He's rounding back into form as the Nets (19-21) prepare to face the Bulls on Sunday afternoon.

It was Carroll's 29th game of the season, having missed the first 11 after having ankle surgery on the eve of the season opener.

"I'm just happy I'm healthy," said Carroll. "Our performance staff, I harp on them all the time how good they are and the things they do for me. Even when I don't want to lift and do certain things, they make me do it. My hat goes off to them."

There were some highs along the way -- 21 points and 10 rebounds in the first game against Memphis on Nov. 30 -- but progress was generally fitful for the first month or so.

"My body had to catch up with my game," said Carroll. "Finally moving and running better. Everything. It took time. You always want everything soon as you come back to be right. But you've got to understand it's a process. Put in the work and you'll reap the benefits."

But Friday night represented Carroll's fifth straight double-digit scoring game, and he's shooting 26-for-49 over that stretch. In his last three games he's averaging 19.0 points and shooting 12-for-20 from 3-point range.

"Much improved," said Atkinson before Friday's game. "The timing is fantastic. I'm thrilled that he's kind of showing last year's form. That is super important considering the absences we have. We just need it more consistently from him. If he's consistent, he'll get more minutes. I told him, he's got to be that guy that was in Atlanta that he defended his heart out and made threes. Be that guy and that's your role on this team and that's what he's been successful doing in the NBA."

"Obviously he was coming off of an injury early on, and it takes a little bit of time just to get your rhythm," said Joe Harris. "He didn't have a lot of practice time early. He was just kind of thrown right into the fire. Now, you can see it; the shot's there, drive, defensively he's making all the right plays, he always does that. I think it's just a little bit of the rhythm coming along, that's all it was."

THE LAST 14 GAMES

After their seven-game winning streak was snapped by the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 21, the Nets responded by winning four of their next six, and they've now won 11 of 14 games dating back to Dec. 7. The only NBA team with a better record during that stretch is the 12-2 Pacers.

Here's a look at some of the key statistics and their NBA rankings during this run:

Offensive rating, 112.9 (4th)

Net rating, 1.7 (11th)

Assist ratio, 18.6 (11th)

Rebound percentage, 52.4 (4th)

Effective field goal percentage, 55.5 (2nd)

Field goal percentage, 48.2 (4th)

3-point field goal percentage, 39.8 (2nd)

Points, 115.2 (5th)

DEPTH DELIVERS

One of the most remarkable things about Brooklyn's current run of 11 wins in 14 games is the way they've done it while overcoming injuries to key players. Caris LeVert has been out since Nov. 13 and Allen Crabbe last played on Dec. 12. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson left last Saturday's game against Milwaukee in the opening minutes. Treveon Graham returned Friday after missing 37 games.

But as the Nets have dug deep into the roster, they've not only survived but thrived. They continue to get contributions throughout the lineup. On Friday night, the Brooklyn bench outscored Memphis' unit 50-20, two nights after blitzing New Orleans' second unit by a 55-margin.

The Nets are second in the league in bench scoring for the season with 46.6 points per game, but over the last 14 games that contribution has risen to 50.9 points per game. Through their first 26 games, the Nets averaged 44.3 points per game off the bench.

"I think just across the board we're more talented (than previous seasons)," said Joe Harris. "We have obviously more depth. We're even a little short-handed now. We're missing Allen and Caris, but just our depth across the board. We added (Treveon Graham) tonight, which is huge. We just have a lot of guys that are capable, that are pros. They're able to come in any moment that you ask them."

ABOUT THE BULLS

The Bulls are 10-29 after Friday night's loss to Indiana, their third straight. On Thursday, they traded Justin Holiday to Memphis for MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden. Chicago is 29th in the NBA in points per game and 30th in offensive rating, ranking 24th or below in field goal percentage, free throws made and attempted, 3-pointers made and attempted and percentage and offensive rebounding. Zach LaVine leads Chicago with 23.3 points per game.