Nets vs. Bulls: Brooklyn's Jarrett Allen is Ready at the Rim

It was not a big deal to Jarrett Allen, not in the moment.

There was just over a minute gone in the Brooklyn Nets' 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night when LeBron James, three-time NBA champion, nine-time NBA Finalist, four-time MVP — there's more, but you get the picture — came flying down the lane aiming for what would have been the 1,842nd dunk of his NBA career.

And then Jarrett Allen showed up.

"I'm going to say my quote growing up: 'Either way, you're going to be on the highlight.' If you go up and you block it, you're going to be on the highlight," said Allen. "You get dunked on, you're going to be on the highlight. So just go up and protect the rim."

This highlight belonged to Brooklyn's 20-year-old center. He rejected James at the rim, only the ninth time in 1,850 career dunk attempts that had ever happened, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

"He's willing to get dunked on," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "He really is. It shows what type of guy he is. It's not about his ego. It's about helping the team. I thought that got us going. I thought that got the crowd going. Right away, off the bat, this is high-level NBA, this is Barclays, Brooklyn's home. I thought he made a statement with that block. And I thought he went up for a couple others. Kuzma came down once and tried to get him. If you're going to be an elite rim protector in this league, you're going to get dunked on sometimes, but great job by him sacrificing his body."

The soon-to-be-34-year-old James chalked it up to age, although he otherwise looked spry in scoring 36 points on 13-for-23 shooting with 13 rebounds and eight assists in 41 team-carrying minutes.

"He's in my twenties, I'm in my thirties," said James. "It takes me a little longer to get warmed up, but that's fine. When you're a shot block, I'm sure you can get a block. It happens. It's probably all over social media so, that's cool."

DUDLEY'S BIG FINISH

Speaking of old(er) guys, let's check in on Jared Dudley.

Dudley's only six months younger than James, but few players have ever maintained their levels with that kind of mileage the way James has. So Dudley has settled into the veteran role player spot for the Nets, coming off the bench after starting early in the season.

His minutes had been shrinking until he scored a career-high 16 points against the Hawks on Sunday. Against the Lakers, he posted his third double-figure scoring game of the season against the Lakers with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Ten of those points came in the fourth quarter as Dudley played all of the final 12 minutes as the Nets and Lakers both went with small lineups. Two of his five fourth-quarter baskets came in the final three minutes as the Nets were holding the Lakers off with their lead having dwindled to two points.

"He's that guy you play with at the park," said Kenny Atkinson. "He's got tattered sneakers, he's like 42 years old, but the darn guy always stays on the floor and his teams are always winning. You want that guy when you go to the park. You want Jared Dudley on your team because the IQ is off the charts and he plays so hard. He's been a pleasant surprise. We weren't expecting this."

D'ANGELO'S DOUBLE-DOUBLE

D'Angelo Russell posted a double-double, scoring 22 points and tying a career high with 13 assists. He had 11 points in the first quarter, 17 at halftime, and kept everybody involved throughout against the Lakers on Tuesday night.

It was Russell's third double-digit assist game of the season and his second in the last five games. Over the last five games he's averaging 9.4 assists per game.

"He just did a good job, and he was aggressive early on," said Joe Harris. "That's how the game was flowing. And then second half the game was flowing a little bit differently. He was creating for guys. He was aggressive in spurts where he needed to be, taking guys off the dribble, making some good plays in the lane. It's just a sign of him maturing, making the right decisions and leading us, and being that floor general, that point guard for us."

ABOUT THE BULLS

The Chicago Bulls are a game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks for the bottom spot in the Eastern Conference with a 7-24 record. They're last in the league in offensive rating. Zach LaVine leads the Bulls with 23.8 points per game, but has missed the last two games.