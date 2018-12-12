Nets vs. Sixers: Brooklyn Hits the Boards, Picks up Wins

In winning their last two games, the Brooklyn Nets have outrebounded both the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks, two teams featuring strong, physical centers in Steven Adams and Enes Kanter. The Knicks in particular have given the Nets difficulty recently around the rim and coach Kenny Atkinson noted "physicality" as a key to the game both before and after Saturday's win.

The board battle has been part of the bigger picture as the Nets sought solutions for a two-week slide and increasingly focused on the rebounding issue.

"I think one common theme we've kind of identified in the close losses is the defensive rebounding," said Atkinson. "If you had a list, it would be No. 1 in terms of our weakness. So you take end of game and then our overall defensive rebounding percentage, that's our No. 1 weakness. Yes, we've been emphasizing it. We have a short sample size, but we have been getting better in this short sample size. But we have to do a better job. It's a big-time emphasis. We're looking at different ways of emphasizing. We're doing more in practice in terms of, we did free throw rebounding yesterday because we gave up two last game. We did regular rebounding out of sets. We're working on it hard."

Part of the emphasis has been on attacking the offensive boards more aggressively after the organization's analytics team presented some data that there was more to be gained in extra offensive possessions with little risk to the transition defense. That's doesn't necessarily mean everybody's chasing every miss.

“Some guys have that freedom to crash and some guys don’t," said Davis. "For us, it's deflating when we play a hell of a defensive possession and can't get the defensive rebound. So you look at it vice versa, on the offensive end, sometimes we might take a bad shot or miss a shot, we get the offensive rebound, we get another crack at it. Like I said, it's just deflating and offensive rebounds is analytically one of the better stats in basketball, so it helps out a lot.”

Davis is one of the most effective rebounders in the NBA, ranking second in the league in rebounds per 36 minutes with a career best 17.5 behind only Hassan Whiteside and ahead of overall rebounding leader Andre Drummond.

There have also been some adjustments to the rotation, with more minutes for rookie Rodions Kurucs since his spirited effort against Cleveland a week ago. One of the places Kurucs' energy shows up tangibly in the numbers is in rebounding.

"Rodi's a rebound a minute, so I think that's part of the reason he's getting minutes," said Atkinson. "That's where we're talking about personnel. What can we do to up our athleticism and rebounding."

While the Nets are 26th in defensive rebounding percentage (70.5) for the full season, over the last five games they are 11th in the league (75.1). Their overall rebounding percentage has risen from 20th (49.6) to 10th (51.5) over that same stretch.

And their defensive rating, which had dropped to 112.8 in the first seven games after Caris LeVert was injured, has improved to 105.1 over the last seven games.

"We have really god effective field goal percentage defense," said Atkinson. "We stop teams or limit teams from shooting well against us; now its closing it out with rebounds. Just going to keep hammering it; we hammered it today in practice, did a rebounding drill, we showed it in film, we’re going to keep hammering it, because we should be able to control that a little better than we are, quite honestly."

CRABBE ON TARGET

After his perfect night beyond the arc on Saturday, going 5-for-5 on 3-pointers against the Knicks and finishing with 17 points, Allen Crabbe's 3-point shooting percentage is up to 46.2 over the 14 games since he moved into the starting lineup on Nov. 14.

"Better. Just playing better. Feeling better. I'd say globally, not just made shots, but just playing better basketball," said Kenny Atkinson. "For a great shooter, his confidence will waver sometimes. I think his confidence was wavering. He's just feeling more comfortable. I think putting him in the starting lineup, saying 'you're starting,' I think that's helped him too."

THE SIXERS ... AGAIN

Wednesday's trip to Philadelphia will be the Nets' third meeting with the Sixers in just over a month. There was a 122-97 win at Barclays Center on Nov. 4, and then the 127-125 home loss on Nov. 25. In between the two games, the Sixers made a major trade in dealing Robert Covington and Dario Saric to Minnesota for Jimmy Butler.

"We've kind of seen two different Sixer teams," said Spencer Dinwiddie. "So this will be a second time seeing obviously the new-look Sixers. They're definitely more dynamic with JB on their roster. They're also figuring things out just personnel-wise. Obviously we had the lead and ended up losing at the last shot last time. So we definitely feel that we can beat them. We just have to go in there and stick to our principles and execute the game plan."

It's possible the Nets will see a third iteration of the Sixers on Wednesday -- one without Covington, Saric, or Butler -- with Butler listed as doubtful with groin strain.

ABOUT THE SIXERS

Philadelphia is 19-9 overall and 10-3 since acquiring Jimmy Butler from Minnesota. Butler is averaging 19.8 points and shooting 48.7 percent overall and 41.9 percent from 3-point range as a Sixer. Center Joel Embiid is top 10 in the NBA in points (26.3), rebounds (10.9) and blocks (2.0). The Sixers are tied for fourth in the league in rebounds (47.7) and assists per game (26.5).