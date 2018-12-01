Nets vs. Wizards: DeMarre Carroll Coming Off Season-High Game

Forward DeMarre Carroll put up season highs across the board in Friday night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He played 39 minutes in the double-overtime loss, scoring 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range, and grabbing 12 rebounds.

Carroll's three 3-pointers were central to Brooklyn's hot shooting from deep over the final 14 minutes of the first half as the Nets scored 58 first-half points. In the fourth quarter, with the Nets down 87-80, Carroll scored seven of the first 14 points in a 22-5 run that eventually gave Brooklyn a 10-point lead.

"Coming from surgery, getting in a rhythm. Now I've got to get consistent," said Carroll. "Had a good game tonight. Try tomorrow and keep consistent with it. At the end of the day, I think this is the first game I really felt like myself after having that surgery. I'm just going to try to improve on it."

Going into Friday night's game, Carroll was averaging 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while playing 20 minutes per game, with his overall and 3-point field goal percentages in the low 30s. The veteran forward was playing in just his 12th game after returning to action on Nov. 9 in Denver. He had ankle surgery on the eve of the season opner after missing the final two preseason games.

"I was getting frustrated," said Carroll. "It really don't happen overnight and I understand that."

HARRIS TBA

Joe Harris missed Friday night's game due to adductor tightness, and coach Kenny Atkinson described his absence as "precautionary." With the Nets in Washington on a back-to-back Saturday, Atkinson wasn't ready to say whether Harris would be back in the lineup or held out for a second game.

"We'll see," said Atkinson. "I don't want to make that update. We don't want to make that call right now, that's how up in the air it is. We'll re-examine him in the morning and see where we stand."

JARRETT'S 'BAPTISM OF FIRE'

Second-year center Jarrett Allen entered Friday night's game against Memphis averaging 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The matchup against the Grizzlies' Marc Gasol, a two-time All-NBA selection and one-time Defensive Player of the Year was the latest in a string of challenging matchups for the 20-year old.

In Brooklyn's previous four games, Allen matched up against Miami's Hassan Whiteside, Dallas' DeAndre Jordan, Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Utah's Rudy Gobert. He had another lined up against Washington's Dwight Howard for Saturday, but Howard has missed the last five games and is now out for an extended period after undergoing back surgery Friday. Howard had 25 points and 17 rebounds against Brooklyn in the Nets' 115-104 win in Washington on Nov. 16.

"It's a baptism of fire," said Kenny Atkinson. "Gobert was Gobert the other night and Embiid, I just think down the line we're going to get the returns for that. He's learning to be more consistent. But we're not shying away, 'ok you've got to go guard this guy.' We're saying, 'go ahead, you guard the best guy, the best big.' We think that's best for his development and quite honestly the best chance for us to win. I think I've come to that conclusion. We're not going to play the matchup game. He's our No. 1 guy. He's our No. 1 center. We've obviously seen big-time growth and we're going to keep throwing him at the best guys. That's just our philosophy."

ABOUT THE WIZARDS

The Wizards are 8-14 after Friday night's loss in Philadelphia. Since losing seven of their first eight, they are 7-7 over the last four weeks. They're without center Dwight Howard, who has routinely given the Nets trouble, but had only played in nine games this season, averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds. The backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal continues to drive the Wizards, with Beal averaging 21.8 points and Wall averaging 21.5 points and 8.1 assists, fourth in the NBA.