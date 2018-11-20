Nets vs. Heat: Russell Adjusting to New Backcourt Combo

Brooklyn guard taking control of Nets' offense
Posted: Nov 20, 2018

The absence of Caris LeVert leaves effects that trickle through the roster in different ways, but one of the them is the way D'Angelo Russell adapts to a very different backcourt partner in Allen Crabbe.

"He's got the ball in his hands more obviously without another ball-handler out there," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "I think D'Angelo's playing really well on both sides of the ball. Improving. And we've got him with Spencer (Dinwiddie) a little bit and Shabazz (Napier) a little bit, so we'll intersperse another ball-handler with him. We have to also tweak some things tactically. Get our shooters maybe some more off-ball screens rather than him handling the pick and roll. Lighten the burden a little. I know he likes to have it in his hands all the time, but I think we can do some things to get Allen and Joe some more looks off the ball."

While the Nets as a group looked flat in the aftermath of the LeVert injury and their first game without him last Wednesday against the Heat, Russell is now coming off back-to-back 23-point games against the Wizards and Clippers in which he's shot 53.1 percent overall and 54.5 percent (6-for-11) from 3-point range, while averaging 8.0 assists.

If you go back six games with Russell, he's averaging 20.7 points while shooting 48.7 percent (19-for-39) from 3-point range and averaging 6.2 assists per game. That spell of hot shooting from deep has elevated Russell's 3-point percentage for the season to 40.6.

Over the last five games -- the first two with limited minutes from LeVert due to injury and the last three without him, Russell's usage rate has risen from 26.7 over Brooklyn's first 12 games to 29.7.

STEP FORWARD FOR CRABBE

The Nets have been starting Allen Crabbe alongside D'Angelo Russell as the swingman works his way out of an early-season shooting slump.

Against the Clippers on Sunday, the Nets were aggressive in creating open looks for Crabbe and he responded by knocking down two early threes. He finished up 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

"I saw some light at the end of the tunnel," said Kenny Atkinson. "It was really energy. He played better. But his energy and his spirit, just everything. I feel like he's going to keep improving. I think it's a guy that was in a slump, a hitting slump, a shooting slump, and he's ready to pick it up. I think maybe putting him in the starting lineup, maybe that helped. You'll have to ask him. Playing with a different group, has that helped him, helped his confidence."

SECOND UNIT

Moving Allen Crabbe into the starting lineup has a trickle-down effect on Brooklyn's second unit, which has been adapting along the way as players return from some early-season injuries.

"It's a challenge," said Kenny Atkinson. "I think that's the biggest challenge. It affects every lineup. Even that second unit, they haven't played a lot together. So that's Shabazz (Napier), Spencer (Dinwiddie), DeMarre (Carroll), who's been out a lot, Rondae who's been out and we're incorporating, and Ed (Davis), putting those guys together, I was frustrated because I felt like they weren't executing. But I thought about it, they haven't practiced together. Preseason they weren't together. So it was good we got a practice day today to get those guys on the same page. I thought it was huge. Hopefully we'll see some benefits."

ABOUT THE HEAT

The Heat are 6-10 and have lost five of their last six. The only win in that stretch was last Wednesday at Barclays Center, with the Nets back on the court for the first time since Caris LeVert was injured two nights earlier in Minnesota. A slow start left the Nets down 16 in the first quarter as Miami won 120-107, shooting 54.1 percent. Hassan Whiteside is second in the NBA in rebounding (14.4 per game) and first in blocks (3.1) helping to make Miami first in team blocks (6.6). Josh Richardson leads Miami with 20.4 points per game and is shooting 44.8 percent from 3-point range. The Heat are eighth in the NBA in 3-point percentage (37.1).

