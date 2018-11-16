Nets vs. Wizards: Crabbe Eyes a Rhythm as Brooklyn Weighs Lineups

Nets are in adjustment mode heading into back-to-back
Posted: Nov 16, 2018

The Brooklyn Nets head to Washington, D.C. searching for some solutions as they play the Wizards.

The loss of Caris LeVert for an extended period of time due to a dislocation of his right foot has led to a lineup shuffle that may only be beginning. The absence of center Jarrett Allen due to illness complicated things further in Wednesday's 120-107 loss to the Miami Heat.

Allen is questionable for Friday night's game after missing the last two, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson -- who started for Allen against Minnesota on Monday -- is also questionable after tweaking his ankle against Miami. Both players made the trip to Washington.

"When you have an injury -- or two guys out, we had Jarrett Allen out -- it just skews your lineups," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson after practice Thursday. "Rondae could be out. So we're just going to have to go game-by-game. Last night we did a little bit of matchups, which I really don't love to do. But we said let's put Ed Davis against (Hassan) Whiteside and bring Rondae off the bench. I do think it could be matchup-based a little bit. But I want to find a solution, what's the best for our group. It's going to be a work in progress."

LeVert has been Brooklyn's leading scorer with 18.4 points per game and is also third on the team with 3.7 assists per game and first in free throw attempts. That adds up to a major role in the offense, with the second highest usage rate on the team (26.0) behind D'Angelo Russell (27.9). The distance between the two in that category was closer a week ago, but with LeVert playing just 21 minutes against Golden State last Saturday after tweaking his knee, missing the second half against Minnesota and all of Wednesday's game against the Heat, Russell's usage spiked to 32.8 over the last three games.

The leading question, of course, is who to pair in the backcourt with Russell in LeVert's absence. Allen Crabbe got the call on Wednesday and is expected to start again on Friday. Spencer Dinwiddie is third on the team in scoring (14.2) and second in assists (4.2) while bringing consistent production to the second unit.

The effects on the lineup can also trickle down to how big men are used, said Atkinson after Wednesday night's game. Forward DeMarre Carroll, who can easily move been the '3' and '4' forward spots, just returned to the rotation himself last Friday.

With a busy schedule -- the Nets are in a run of three games in four nights and have a similar schedule beginning Tuesday next week -- practice time is limited. The Nets will have to figure this out as they go in games.

"That's what it is," said Atkinson. "We've just got to get feedback from the game. You've got to be careful making a judgment on one game. 'Oh, this lineup doesn't work,' and never go to it again because you get seven minutes for your sample size. It's kind of like a feel and a touch. We look at the analytics too, and when we get enough sample. But I don't have answers for you right now. I think it's right now a work in progress."

CARIS: THE DEFENSIVE END

One of Kenny Atkinson's focuses this season was to increase the team's defensive aggressiveness and improve its turnover rate, and there has been progress there. The Nets have gone from 30th in the league in opponent turnovers last year (12.4) to 18th so far this season (14.9). They've also increased their steals per game from 6.2 — also last in the league last season — to 7.1, ranked 20th.

A factor there has been the 6-foot-7 Caris LeVert, who leads the team with 1.2 steals per game.

"At the end of the day your defense is predicated on your personnel," said Atkinson. "Losing him makes a difference there with our activity. He's just an active player overall, a very active player. I do want to keep that mantra up. We're not going to sit back and be the 30th team in turnovers created."

Over the last week, the Nets have dropped from 17th to 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating while playing two of their three games without Jarrett Allen and with LeVert missing the second half against Minnesota and all of the Miami game. Allen is ninth in the league with 1.9 blocks per game

"Any time there's a personnel change, we have to adjust as a unit," said Spencer Dinwiddie. "I think JA is to a certain extent is a safety net. He's what, right now, top five in blocks, right? That means he's a top five shot-blocker in the NBA. That definitely helps our defense and what we're doing."

CRABBE LOOKING FOR A RHYTHM

Allen Crabbe got his first start of the season Wednesday night in place of Caris LeVert. The sixth-year swingman has struggled with his shooting stroke after missing some preseason time and the season opener with an ankle sprain.

A career 39.6 percent 3-point shooter entering this season who set a Nets franchise record with 201 3-pointers made last season, Crabbe is shooting just 28.2 percent on 71 attempts.

"He has not caught his rhythm," said Kenny Atkinson. "It's almost like baseball, a guy that's hit .340 his whole career and all of a sudden he's mired in a .220 slump. It happens to every good player. I think every really good player, they go through it, they go through a slump. Not to make excuses for him, but I do think he got off track with the injury early and hasn't caught his swing, hasn't caught his rhythm. We're searching. I think he's searching. He keeps working. I think his defense has been pretty good. I take Allen Crabbe's body of work, his whole body of work, and think he'll get out of this little rut and it'll regress back."

With the Nets departing for Washington Thursday afternoon, Crabbe was the last player in the gym, working on his shot with several members of the staff.

"Just try to approach it like game-like shots," said Crabbe. "Try to shoot the shots that I would shoot in a game. Try to simulate it. Like I said, man, something I'm going through right now and I've got to figure it out, especially with the injury to Caris, guys have to step up, including myself. Just got to stay positive about it and understand that it will pass and I'll get back to my normal self eventually."

ABOUT THE WIZARDS

The Wizards are led by the backcourt tandem of Bradley Beal and John Wall, combining to average 43.4 points per game. Wall also averages 8.3 assists per game, third in the NBA. Briefly a Net over the summer, Dwight Howard is averaging 12.6 points and a team-leading 9.0 rebounds per game. Even with Howard, the Wizards are just 28th in the NBA in rebounds per game. Washington does get to the line at a high rate, ranking fourth in the NBA with 27.8 free throws per game. That's a Nets issue Kenny Atkinson cited, as Brooklyn is 26th in the league in putting teams on the line for 26.3 free throw attempts per game. The Wizards surrender 38.8 3-point shooting to opponents, 29th in the NBA, while the Nets are one of the league's most aggressive teams from beyond the arc, sixth in 3-point field goals attempts with 34.6 per game.

