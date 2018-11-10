Nets vs. Warriors: LeVert, Russell, Allen Send Brooklyn Flying Into California Off Big Win

Brooklyn evens record at 6-6 with third straight win
Posted: Nov 10, 2018

The Brooklyn Nets go to California Saturday night for the second half of a road back-to-back against the Western Conference's top two teams. Part two features the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

They head into Oakland on a three-game winning streak, coming off a stirring 112-110 win Friday night delivered by Caris LeVert's game-winner.

It was Brooklyn's seventh clutch game in 12 -- games within five points in the final five minutes -- and the fifth that has come down to the Nets' final possession. They've gotten three game-winners in those five games, one by Spencer Dinwiddie and now two from LeVert.

Over the last week, they've bounced back in a big way from a dispiriting home loss to Houston to even their record at 6-6, having won four of their last five games.

"Just growth. I just think we're growing as a team," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "Two big wins, 20-point wins, and then to come in here against one of the top teams in the west, that's huge growth. Now we've got another shot at a good team tomorrow night in Golden State."

BIG NIGHT FOR BIG J

The Nets were tied with the Nuggets at 102 with just over three minutes to go Friday night. When Caris LeVert missed the second of two free throws, Jarrett Allen muscled Denver's Nikola Jokic for the rebound and an emphatic dunk.

That was just part of Allen's big night that included a defensive stand against Jokic on Denver's next-to-last possession, forcing a travel that got the ball back for the Nets.

Allen finished with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, nine rebounds, five blocks and two assists.

"One of Jarrett's best games since he's been here," said Atkinson. "Outstanding game. Big offensive rebounds. Really helped us with the blocked shots."

BALL CONTROL

When the Nuggets went into halftime with 10 turnovers, it looked like the Nets might be headed toward their third straight game forcing at least 20 opponent turnovers. While the Nuggets committed just two turnovers in the second half, a different Nets trend of taking care of the ball on their own end continued.

Through Nov. 1 and their first eight games, the Nets were averaging 17.1 turnovers per game, 28th in the NBA. Over their last eight games, they're turning it over just 9.8 times per game, the NBA's No. 1 mark. Brooklyn's record in those first eight games? 3-5. In the last four? 3-1.

Guard D'Angelo Russell is averaging 1.3 turnovers in his last six games after averaging 3.3 in Brooklyn's first six.

HARRIS BACK ON TOP

After making both of his 3-point attempts in Denver on Friday night, Joe Harris is back atop the league rankings for 3-point shooting. Harris is shooting 56.9 percent on 58 attempts through 12 games.

DEMARRE RETURNS

Forward DeMarre Carroll returned to action Friday night in Denver, less than four weeks after arthoscopic surgery on his ankle on the eve of the season opener. Carroll scored nine points with two rebounds in 14 minutes of action.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS

Golden State is coming off a surprising 134-111 loss at home to Milwaukee on Thursday night, its second loss of the season. The Warriors' only previous loss had been a 100-98 game against the Nuggets. That aside, Golden State continues to be the NBA's premier offensive force, leading the league in points (122.4), offensive rating (118.8), field goal percentage (51.6), 3-point field goal percentage (41.8) and assists (30.6). The Warriors have two of the NBA's top six scorers in No. 1 Stephen Curry (29.5) and No. 6 Kevin Durant (26.8), although Curry has been declared out for the game after leaving Thursday's game with adductor strain in the third quarter. Draymond Green is also out for Golden State with a toe injury.

