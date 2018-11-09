Nets vs. Nuggets: Carroll is (Probably) Back and Davis Hits the Boards

As the Brooklyn Nets have won their last two games -- each by 20-point margins -- one stark change has shown up in the box score: turnovers committed and forced.

The Nets went into their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday ranked 29th in the NBA in turnovers by opponents per game (12.3) and 26th in turnovers (16.6). For a team that saw six of its first eight games within five points in the final five minutes -- and four of its six losses within a single possession in the final eight minutes -- those trade-offs in possessions and shot opportunities can loom large.

Less than a week later, going into Friday night's game against the Denver Nuggets, they're up to 19th in turnovers forced per game (14.5) and 20th in turnovers (15.3). That's after getting an NBA season-high 28 turnovers from the Sixers -- including 11 steals -- and then another 20 from the Phoenix Suns.

Upping the aggression on defense was something Nets coach Kenny Atkinson targeted as an area of improvement heading into the season.

"I'd love that to be our identity a little bit," said Atkinson. "I think we're just stronger physically. I think that helps a little. I think we also trust our back line. We trust Jarrett Allen. We trust Ed Davis to protect the rim, so that allows us to be a little more aggressive."

At the same time, the Nets have gone from 26th in the league in turnovers (16.6) to 20th (15.3) after giving it up just 10 times against Philadelphia and nine times in Phoenix. Guard D'Angelo Russell, who averaged 3.3 turnovers per game over the first six games, is averaging just 0.83 per game over the last five.

CARROLL'S COMEBACK

Forward DeMarre Carroll has been listed as probable for Friday night's game in Denver. The veteran had ankle surgery on the eve of the season opener after missing the Nets' final two preseason games and has been out for all 11 regular season games.

Last season, his first in Brooklyn, Carroll posted career highs of 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while starting all 73 games he played.

OFFENSE IN ACTION

Eleven games into the season, the Nets rank ninth in the NBA in offensive rating (109.9), just one of the indicators of their growing offensive efficiency.

7th in 3-point field goal percentage (37.0)

10th in effective field goal percentage (53.2)

11th in assist ratio (17.7)

12th in assist percentage (60.1)

ED DAVIS DELIVERS

The Nets brought in Ed Davis to grab rebounds, and that's going pretty well according to plan so far. Davis had a season-high 12 boards against the Suns, his fifth game out of 11 Brooklyn contests this season with double-digit rebounds.

Davis, averaging 17.5 minutes per game, is third in the league in rebounds per 36 minutes with a career-high rate of 16.7, and has a defensive rebounding percentage of 27.6, 12th among all NBA players with at least five games played averaging at least 10.0 minutes per game.

"Ed Davis was outstanding," said Atkinson after the Phoenix game. "He's a physical player, so sometimes that's contagious. But he was excellent."

ABOUT THE NUGGETS

The Denver Nuggets have jumped out to a 9-2 start behind their rapidly maturing young core of 23-year-old Nikola Jokic, 21-year-old Jamal Murray and 24-year-old Gary Harris. Those three are all averaging at least 15.8 points per game for the balanced Nuggets. The 6-foot-10 Jokic has been brilliant all-around with 9.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists, a 51.8 field goal percentage and a 36.7 3-point shooting percentage.

Ranked 23rd in defensive rating last season as they finished 46-36 and missed the playoffs on the last day of the season, Denver is up to No. 2 through 11 games this season with a 101.6 rating. The Nuggets are also third in the league in rebounding average (47.9) and third in offensive rebounding (12.5). One area where they don't excel is beyond the 3-point arc: they're 28th in 3-point shooting percentage (30.8) and 23rd in attempts per game (28.9).