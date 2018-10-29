Nets vs. Knicks: Harris, Russell Leading Brooklyn to No. 2 Spot in NBA 3-Point Shooting

The Brooklyn Nets continued their 3-point surge against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, making 47.6 percent on 20-of-42 attempts, all season highs. It was Brooklyn's fifth straight game shooting at least 40 percent, a stretch during which they're shooting 44.2 percent, and it has moved them up to second in the league with a 41.0 percentage as they go into Monday night's game against the New York Knicks.

That's a big jump from last season's 35.6 percentage and No. 20 ranking. Joe Harris is leading the Nets in shooting 53.3 percent (16-30) while D'Angelo Russell is 11-for-17 over the last two games.

"We've been shooting it well from three," said Harris after Sunday's 120-114 loss to Golden State. "That's the way that we want to play. It's tough. You shoot that well, you expect to be winning games, but obviously they're a great shooting team on the other end and that's what it's going to be like most nights. So it's going to take other stuff, the hustle plays, the stops defensively. We can't just rely on 3-point shooting."

DEFENSIVE MINDED

After the Nets held the Cleveland Cavaliers to 86 points last Wednesday, the question was asked whether it was a sign of progression defensively.

"Get back to me tomorrow after the game," said center Ed Davis after a practice session last Thursday before the Nets headed to New Orleans. Well, nobody was looking for silver linings after the 117-115 loss to the Pelicans, and maybe not much even after a late comeback in Sunday's 120-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

But with the Warriors and Pelicans ranked first and second in the NBA in offensive efficiency, there are signs the Nets are improving in an area that coach Kenny Atkinson pointed to as a focus before the season. These were solid efforts, put in context.

The Nets limited New Orleans center Anthony Davis to 18 points on 6-of-19 shooting after he entered the game averaging 30.3 points and shooting 59.3 percent. New Orleans' offensive rating for the game, 114.1, was well below their 122.2 entering the game.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combined for 69 points on Sunday night, as they have shown a tendency to do. And while the Warriors shot 49.4 percent, it was below their season average. They had shot better than 50 percent in four of their first six games. They had also shot better than the 33.3 percent from 3-point range they shot against the Nets in four of their first six games.

"I liked the defensive effort, especially on the boards," said Atkinson. "This team, you can’t give them multiple shots. I know they didn’t have a ton of offensive rebounds, but I thought there were three or four that they just outhustled us. You’re just not going to have a chance, you’re going to be down 20 against a talented team like that. I thought we did a much better job with the 50-50 balls, our rebounding. It was a much better effort. That’s why we were in the game and had a chance.''

Over their first six games, the Nets have faced three of the league's top five teams by offensive rating. Despite that, they're ranked 17th in defensive rating, up from the No. 21 ranking they held at the close of the 2017-18 season.

STAYING SMALL

For the second straight game, the Nets gave a turn to a four-guard lineup. It didn't produce great results in the first half, when it was on the floor for a portion of the final 16 minutes of the half in which the Warriors outscored the Nets by 21. But Spencer Dinwiddie's shooting surge with the group in the third quarter was a big part of keeping the Nets even in the second half before their late rally.

As Atkinson referenced after the group made a big contribution against New Orleans on Friday, it's up in the air a bit which wing is actually sliding down to the four position in that scenario. In some contexts, it doesn't make much difference.

"We do have some sets where you've got to know that four position, but when I get in there, a lot of it is just flowing and going through our basic motion offense, a lot of pick picks, hooks and angle screens," said Harris. "It's real basic stuff, nothing too complicated."

CARIS KEEPS IT UP

Caris LeVert made a bold entrance to the 2018-19 season with back-to-back 27- and 28-point outings, the second capped by a game-winner against the Knicks in the home opener at Barclays Center, making 18 of 31 shots in the two games.

His 23-point outing against the Warriors have him four 20-point games in the Nets' first six, and with his best 3-point shooting night of the season — 4-of-7 — he elevated his percentage to 36.0 after he entered the game under 30 percent.

Through six games, LeVert is averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and shooting 51.6 percent overall.

"I think when your team has a great deal of confidence in you, that grows your confidence as well, and they've shown a great deal of confidence in me," said LeVert. "Just when you're out there, just giving me the ball in certain situations, you can just feel it. I appreciate it and I'm going to keep growing in those areas."

CLOSE GAMES

A year ago, the Nets were second in the NBA in clutch games played, defined as games within five points in the final five minutes. Through six games, four of Brooklyn's games fit that definition -- again ranking them second in the league -- with four of them being a single-possession game in the final two minutes and three of them coming down to the Nets' final possession.

"With the games that we've been having, all of them are coming down to a couple possession games," said LeVert. "We're getting a lot of experience in those situations, so we're growing for sure."

ABOUT THE KNICKS

Since a season-opening win against the Atlanta Hawks, the Knicks have lost their last five games, most recently against Golden State on Friday night. The skid began with a 107-105 loss to the Nets in Brooklyn's home opener on Oct. 19. Enes Kanter and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had 29 points for New York in that game, and rookie Kevin Knox had 17. Knox, however, sprained his ankle against the Boston Celtics the next night and is expected to be out for several weeks.

Hardaway is leading the Knicks with 24.3 points per game, while Kanter is averaging 15.3 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.