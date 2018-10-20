Nets vs. Pacers Preview: Jarrett Allen Off to Big Start in Year Two

Center has posted two double-doubles and blocked eight shots in two games
Posted: Oct 20, 2018

Caris LeVert isn't the only young Net showing signs of a big step forward at the start of the 2018-19 season. As Brooklyn visits the Indiana Pacers Saturday night after Friday's 107-105 win over the New York Knicks, second-year center Jarrett Allen is looking impressive as well.

The 20-year-old has posted double-doubles in each of Brooklyn's first two games, with 15 points and 11 rebounds against the Knicks.

"I thought we did a really good job," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson of the way his team rebounded against the Knicks. "They had that one stretch in the fourth quarter where they grabbed five or six in a row. But besides that, guys were really helping out there. Jarrett Allen led in rebounds. That's what we asked of him. We asked him to improve. Against Detroit he had 10. He's got to be in the 10, 11, 12, 13 rebounds, to make another step as a defensive player."

Allen has also had four blocks in each of the first two games, and after playing 20 minutes a game as a rookie, has played 30 minutes or more in each of Brooklyn's first two games. He's made 12-of-18 field goal attempts so far.

BOROUGH VS. BOROUGH

After dropping all four games against the Knicks last season, the Nets were happy to get the matchup started off on the right foot in 2018-19.

"That was tough last year," said Atkinson. "Taking four on the chin from them and losing four. None of us liked it. I think those are things in the summer you think about and it motivates you to work a little harder. I think it's a good win. A New York rivalry, it adds a little meaning."

While the Nets built leads as large as 11 points, the fourth quarter was a tightrope, with seven lead changes and seven ties.

"Fans were great," said Atkinson. "Energy was great in the building. I felt it. Felt it walking out there. Felt it during the game. It was great, the ebb and flow of the game. The Knicks come back and the Knicks fans go crazy, then we come back and our fans are great. I'd love for both teams to keep improving and have these battles going forward into the future. It's great for the city and great for the fans of New York basketball."

VALUE THE BALL

One thing the Nets will be looking to clean up in Indiana on Saturday night will be their turnovers. They had 22 against the Knicks with LeVert, D'Angelo Russell, Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie turning it over four times each. With the Knicks turning it over just three times, New York got up 22 more shots than the Nets, key factor in keeping the game tight on a night the Nets shot a significantly higher percentage.

"We gave them a ton more shots because we turned it over," said Atkinson. "That turnover margin. We almost had to play perfect basketball because that turnover margin was so great and they got so many more shots than us. It's something we've got to address. It's something we've got to do better at. We'll look at it. That's not a good sign for an offense, to have that disparity, 22 to 3. Not great for us."

ABOUT THE PACERS

The Pacers split their first two games of the season, with a 111-83 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday and a 118-101 loss to the Bucks in Milwaukee on Friday.

Indiana is coming off a 48-win season led by NBA Most Improved Player Victor Oladipo, who was named to the All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive First Team after averaging 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and a league-leading 2.4 steals. The Pacers dropped a seven-game series to eventual conference champion Cleveland in the first round. They have returned their starting five, which includes former Nets Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic, and they added Tyreke Evans, Doug McDermott and Kyle O'Quinn in the offseason for some bench scoring and interior defense and rebounding.

