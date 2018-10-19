Nets vs. Knicks Preview: Allen Crabbe and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson May Both Return for Nets

The minutes may be limited, but less than two weeks after Allen Crabbe was helped off the court with a sprained ankle in a preseason game against the Detroit Pistons, the Nets swingman is listed as probable for Friday night's home opener against the New York Knicks after missing Wednesday night's season opener in Detroit.

Both Crabbe and coach Kenny Atkinson said they didn't expect him to play major minutes after he missed all but three minutes of Brooklyn's final three preseason games as well as Wednesday's 103-100 loss. Last season, Crabbe shot 37.8 percent from 3-point range while setting a franchise record with 201 threes.

“Just looking at all the shot attempts we got from 3, of course, you always want to be out there with your teammates and doing the little something you can do to contribute," said Crabbe. "Especially with us losing by three, I’m pretty sure I would have had more than three points. But no, like I said, just the way the team is moving offensively, the ball was moving, it was flowing really well. Guys played really well too. It’s a positive for us right now going into the next game.”

The Nets shot 48.8 percent overall and 63.6 percent on two-point attempts as their spread-out offense opened lanes to the rim that they capitalized on. But they were 5-27 from 3-point range on an off night from beyond the arc. Atkinson still would have liked to have seen a more opportunistic approach from deep by the team that was second in the league in 3-point attempts last season.

"We didn't have enough attempts," said Atkinson. "That's what I'm mad about. We had 26 attempts. I think the goal is in the 40s. That's where I want to be. I think our analytics guys, we drove it more than anybody in the league last night. There were a bunch of games. We drove the heck out of it. But there is a certain point where you've got to make that shot. You have to be able to take them and make them. I thought we passed up threes last night that we should take. It's just my personal philosophy. I definitely understand your point of view. You could argue, well heck, keep driving it. Do it more. I get that. But that's kind of where I am."

RONDAE'S RETURN?

Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is listed as questionable after missing all of the preseason and Wednesday night's opener, while DeMarre Carroll, Shabazz Napier and Alan Williams are out.

Without Hollis-Jefferson or Carroll, 33-year-old Jared Dudley got the start at one forward spot against the Pistons, with Joe Harris at the other. Dudley's big minutes were not ideal, but if Hollis-Jefferson can't go, the mix will likely be similar against the Knicks.

"I’m going to be honest, Jared Dudley played 36 minutes. That was a lot," said Atkinson. "He did a hell of a job and played his heart out. I just think…part of that was that Treveon (Graham) got in foul trouble early so that kind of skewed the minutes. That’s putting a big burden on Jared. I’m sure he loved it. And Joe playing 37, that’s a lot. I know you’ve got to do it some nights in the NBA. But hopefully, I can do a better job of balancing the minutes a little better no matter what it is. You have Jared Dudley, Rodi (Kurucs) and Treveon that can play the four. Expect to see all of them. If Rondae is in the mix, that will probably change some things."

DINWIDDIE DRIVES IT

On a night where the Nets attacked the rim relentlessly, Spencer Dinwiddie seemed to go downhill at will against the Pistons. He scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half in teaming with Caris LeVert to lead the Nets back from a 13-point deficit into a brief fourth-quarter lead.

Dinwiddie was 10-for-15 on 2-point attempts in 32 minutes and finished with a team-high six assists.

"I thought that was a masterpiece in terms of what he's good at it," said Atkinson. "Him at the rim, not only to lay it up but to get Joe a corner three there. You can't stop him. He's 6-6, he can finish, he's got great size. So important for our offense. He sizes up the people and he gets to the rim. It's his elite skill, so keep doing it, do it more."

JARRETT'S YEAR 2 JUMP-OFF

You can pick your highlight from Jarrett Allen's opening night performance. There was the early rejection of Blake Griffin, one of four blocks on the night. There was the gorgeous footwork, pivoting backwards into a spin move after catching the ball on the move ... and then there were those corner threes.

The 6-foot-11 center made 2-of-3 attempts, both from the corner, on the way to 17 points and his fifth career double-double with 10 rebounds.

"Sure the three-point shooting, but also, what did he have? Four blocked shots? Did he have 10 rebounds? Rolling to the rim. I still want him to be more aggressive going to that rim," said Atkinson. "We all feel like, ‘Man, go dunk it. Tear the rim down more.’ So I think there is another level of assertiveness and aggressiveness he’s got to get to to make a good jump.

"But listen, his shot looks good. I like the fact he can go out to the three-point line, but he also can stand in the dunker spot and make plays there and roll. First of all, I think he understands the new NBA. He’s figured out for himself, ‘I better be able to make that shot if I’m going to be in at the end of the game.’ And I think he’s accepting the challenge, too. I don’t think anybody thought he could do that. He’s a guy that likes a challenge."

Crabbe wasn't surprised by the 20-year-old's progress on deep shooting.

“Jarrett has had some practices where he looks like a 3-point specialist," said Crabbe. "You’ve seen it since the first day of summer when he started working. They’ve had him in here shooting as many attempts as me and Joe may shoot. He’s been working on it and he’s pretty efficient at it. You guys can look forward to him taking more throughout the season.”

ABOUT THE KNICKS

The Knicks opened up the season with a 126-107 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, putting up 72 first-half points. Tim Hardaway Jr. led New York with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists and Enes Kanter had a double-double with 16 points and 11 assists.

New York opened the season with a three-guard lineup featuring Trey Burke, Frank Ntilikina and Hardaway, opting to bring rookie Kevin Knox, the ninth overall pick in June's draft, off the bench. The 6-9 forward scored 10 points in 24 minutes.