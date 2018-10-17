Nets vs. Pistons Preview: Tipping Off the 2018-19 Season in Detroit

The Brooklyn Nets open their 2018-19 season Wednesday night in Detroit, and the depth that was seen as a strength when the team gathered for training camp three weeks ago will be tested right away.

Allen Crabbe and DeMarre Carroll were both declared out on Tuesday, along with guard Shabazz Napier. Crabbe sprained his ankle during a preseason game in Detroit 10 days ago. Napier has been bothered by a hamstring issue and did not appear in a preseason game. Carroll missed the final two preseason games, and coach Kenny Atkinson announced that the veteran forward had undergone a procedure on his right ankle Tuesday.

"It was bothering him a little and he practiced a little and felt good and then yesterday, he didn’t feel right and went and got an MRI," said Atkinson. "Again, it was one of those things – do I keep going back and forth or do I take care of this right now and get the procedure done and we determined that collectively with him and our medical team. Best course of action, we think."

As of Tuesday's practice session, it was still to be determined if Rondae Hollis-Jefferson would play. The incumbent starting forward missed all four preseason games as he worked his way back from an adductor strain.

REBOUNDING CHALLENGE

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and DeMarre Carroll were the Nets' top two rebounders last season, and the Pistons would seem to be a matchup in which Brooklyn could least afford to be without them. Detroit's Andre Drummond led the NBA with 14.2 rebounds per game last season, putting up two 20-rebound games against the Nets and averaging 14.8 points and 18.5 rebounds against Brooklyn.

Detroit doubled down on its frontcourt with last January's trade for five-time All-Star Blake Griffin, who averaged 21.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while splitting his season between the Pistons and Clippers.

"Drummond and Griffin are two of the best big men in the league in terms of offensive capabilities, defensive rebounding, offensive rebounding," said guard Joe Harris, who echoed Kenny Atkinson's point that rebounding was a team emphasis. "It's a test for us. It's not Jarrett Allen against Drummond. It's not Jared Dudley against Griffin. It's about us being able to team rebound and being able to keep guys off the glass collectively and that's the test really for us. Just being able to set our presence there in the paint and prevent second-chance opportunities."

Allen had a strong preseason performance against the Pistons with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in Brooklyn's overtime win.

"Aggressive. Assertive. Let it all hang out," said Atkinson. "You've got to have kind of a head first mentality. If you let them be the aggressor you're going to be in trouble. I think we always say that the more aggressive team has the advantage. So the more aggressive player will have the advantage. I've been very pleased with that aspect of the game in the preseason. He's been aggressive, assertive."

ROLLING WITH RODI?

Kenny Atkinson went deep listing off the options at the four spot if Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is out. Carroll was a prime option there too. Making the list was 20-year-old rookie Rodions Kurucs. The second-round draft pick made an impression with his energetic preseason performances.

"Fearless," said Atkinson. "I think with the fearlessness, we're going to have to take a few mistakes. I think he could turn it over a few times. I think in the Knicks game he took a couple questionable shots ... a jab, jab three in the corner which we didn't love. But then I think of all the good things he did. Like his energy, how he gets after it on the boards. How he runs the court, how he cuts, how he slashes. Definitely we've seen a ton of good. We're going to have to accept some mistakes along the way."

Kurucs was the first name to come from Caris LeVert as well, when asked about players that surprised or impressed him during training camp.

"I didn’t know anything about him, really, coming in. but just kind of how hard he plays, his feel for the game, being in the right spots and things like that, he’s definitely somebody fun to play with," said LeVert. "He caught my eye from the first day he came in it seemed like a week or two after the draft or something like that. We kind of saw that he can be really special.”

REAL GAMES, REAL ANSWERS

It's tip-off time for the Nets after a busy offseason that saw nine players added to the 17-player roster.

"How do we jell? How we do fit? How do the pieces fit? Preseason was one thing," said Atkinson. "We saw a lot of different lineups and a lot of different guys playing together. This is the real deal – figuring that puzzle out, how we adjust our rotations. It’ll be good to get some information."

For all the new faces, there is a core of eight returning players that have spent the last year together. Seven of them are 27 years old or younger. They have young players with experience, looking to take the next step. Two members of the 2015 draft class, 23-year-old Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and 22-year-old D'Angelo Russell, are entering their fourth NBA seasons.

“I just want us to put it all together," said Russell. "The sooner the better. I keep saying that we have the pieces. There’s nothing more like being prepared for anything coming your way. I feel like our preparation has been better than ever. I think we’re prepared for anything to come our way.”