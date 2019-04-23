Sixers 122, Nets 100: Philadelphia Eliminates Brooklyn in Game 5

PHILADELPHIA — The turnaround season that returned the Brooklyn Nets to the NBA Playoffs ended Tuesday night with a 122-100 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

The loss ended a remarkable revival season for the franchise in the turnover orchestrated by general manager Sean Marks and head coach Kenny Atkinson.

Marks took over in the midst of a 21-win season in 2015-16, hired Atkinson three months later, and the Nets won 20 games in their first season together as Marks began his roster remake. They jumped to 28 wins in 2017-18 and then to 42-40 and the playoffs in year three, doubling their win total over the course of two seasons.

The leap this past season goes from impressive to remarkable when you consider they did it with Caris LeVert missing three months with a foot dislocation and Spencer Dinwiddie out for a month after thumb surgery. They thrived regardless, with the depth of their roster and next-man-up attitude fueling an in-season turnaround. Thirteen different players held regular rotation roles at some point of the season as the Nets compiled a 34-22 record over the season's final four months.

In those absences, fourth-year guard D'Angelo Russell stepped up with career highs of 21.1 points per game, 7.0 assists per game and 36.9 percent shooting from 3-point range while playing 81 games, earning his first All-Star Game appearance in the process. Joe Harris joined Russell in Charlotte, won the 3-Point Contest and went on to lead the NBA in shooting 47.4 percent from 3-point range. Jarrett Allen and Kurucs gave Brooklyn a four-man contingent at All-Star Weekend with their participation in the Rising Stars game.

Russell’s breakout season extended Brooklyn’s track record of player development under the Atkinson staff. In addition to Harris’ elevation, Dinwiddie continued to progress in finishing as Brooklyn’s second-leading scorer and Allen took a step forward in season two. While LeVert had his season interrupted by injury, he began and started his third NBA season in the same place, looking like an offensive force and a foundational piece.

The Sixers took a 60-31 halftime lead, as the Nets struggled offensively right from the start, shooting 26.1 percent (12-25) in the first half.

Philadelphia scored the game’s first 14 points and was up 30-6 with 2:11 to go in the first quarter after Brooklyn made just one of its first 15 shots while committing six turnovers. The Nets closed within 32-15 at the end of the first quarter, but after LeVert scored the first basket of the second quarter, the Sixers rolled off nine straight to push their lead back to 24. Three-pointers from Jimmy Butler and JJ Redick in the final two minutes of the quarter closed out the half and gave the 76ers their 29-point halftime lead.