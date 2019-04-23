Nets vs. Sixers: Caris LeVert, D'Angelo Russell, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the first quarter:

“So disappointed in our shot selection to start. I think that started it. Our first six shots were uncharacteristic. Now, credit their defense. I thought they were locked in. I thought they were swarming us. We really couldn’t get by them. Joel being back there, being an elite rim protector he is and then I thought the other four guys, they locked us up. We couldn’t find space, to not only get off a decent shot, we couldn’t get off, they just really forced us into poor, poor shots. I think that started, then they got out in transition. It was kind of good night Irene after that.”

On lesson from series:

“I said it toward the ends of the year, even when we were fighting for playoffs, even when we made the playoffs; we have a long way to go. We understand where we are. Yes, we’re pleased with improving and being a better team from last year and making the playoffs, but we understand where the level where the Sixers are, that’s a long ways away. We understand that. But I think it’s also gonna drive us. I think when you come out of a series like this, you’re a little taken aback. But we understand what’s in front of us, but very proud of our guys. Wonderful season. Talk about championships and that’s great, but seasons like these, you guys know how hard that is in professional sports, especially people picked us 32 wins, 30 wins and to come up with 42, sixth seed in the playoffs, I’m very proud of what we accomplished this year.”

On message to team after game:

“I told them great season, great group. Meet you at 11 tomorrow. We have an 11 o’clock meeting. Lot of hugs and thank yous all around. Most positive locker room I’ve seen after a loss like this. Everyone understands what we accomplished. That was pretty cool. Yeah, I think it does motivate. I have a bad taste in my mouth after a game like tonight. Four-one and thinking we could have gotten to 4-2 with our last game at Barclays Center. Yes, these things do fuel you. I think they fuel athletes, I think they fuel coaches. Give us a good push going into the offseason because you know how important the offseasons are for us. It’s our competitive advantage so we’ve got to take a week rest and get back on the horse, get back to work.”