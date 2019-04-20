Sixers 112, Nets 108: Down to the Wire, Brooklyn Drops Game 4 to Philadelphia

The Brooklyn Nets couldn't hold off the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter, dropping Game 4 of their first-round series 112-108 Saturday afternoon in Brooklyn. The Nets will visit Philadelphia for Tuesday's Game 5 trailing 3-1 in the series.

Philadelphia's Mike Scott drained a corner 3-pointer with 19.7 seconds remaining for the go-ahead basket in a game that had seven lead changes in the final three minutes.

The Nets brought a new-look starting lineup to a crucial game. Caris Levert, coming off a 26-point Game 3, moved into the lineup along with the veteran forward Jared Dudley in place of DeMarre Carroll and rookie Rodions Kurucs.

LeVert led the Nets with 25 points, shooting 9-for-18 overall and 3-for-8 from 3-point range while dishing out six assists, and Dudley had eight points on 3-for-4 shooting plus five assists before his third-quarter ejection.

With the Sixers within 94-93, the Nets got a roof-raising alley-oop dunk from Jarrett Allen off a LeVert lob, then D'Angelo Russell pulled up for a 3-pointer and a 99-93 lead. But with the Nets up 101-94, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid scored eight straight points to give the Sixers the lead.

Spencer Dinwiddie answered with a drive to put the Nets back up front, and Tobias Harris countered for the Sixers. With 1:26 to go Russell dropped in a 3-pointer to give the Nets a 106-104 lead. But JJ Redick's 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining put the Sixers up 107-106.

After a LeVert steal, Russell bounced to a cutting Joe Harris in the lane for a 108-107 Brooklyn lead with 25 seconds to go.

Russell had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Brooklyn, while Jarrett Allen had 21 points and eight rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie had 18 points and Harris had 10 points and six rebounds.

Up by as many as 10 points in the first half, the Nets took a 63-57 lead into halftime.

Trailing 13-10, the Nets jumped in front with a 10-3 run. LeVert opened the run with an emphatic dunk and Russell followed with a 3-pointer. LeVert set up Allen for a three-point play, then drove the rim to put Brooklyn up 20-16.

A 9-2 run to close the first quarter put the Nets up 33-24 going into the second, but Philadelphia opened up the quarter on a 14-5 run to tie the game at 38.

Leading 54-53, the Nets scored nine straight points on a LeVert drive, a Dudley 3-pointer, two Allen free throws and a Harris layup, cutting down the lane to score off a nifty feed from Dudley. The Sixers scored the first half's final four points to make it a 63-57 game at halftime.

LeVert had 16 points in the first half and Allen had 15, with the pair combining to shoot 11-for-19.

The highly charged game escalated midway through the third quarter when Embiid delivered a hard foul on Allen. Dudley and Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler were issued double-technicals and ejected in the ensuing scrum and Embiid's foul was a ruled a flagrant. Allen made both of his free throws after the officials reviewed the play, putting Brooklyn up 69-61.

Brooklyn was still up eight when the Sixers scored five straight to get within 82-79 with three minutes to go in the quarter. Dinwiddie answered with a 3-pointer, his 10th straight Brooklyn point, and LeVert made 1-of-2 from the line.

A LeVert 3-pointer gave him 24 points through three quarters and gave the Nets a 91-83 lead before Philadelphia's T.J. McConnell made a jumper to cut the Brooklyn led to 91-85 going into the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

The Nets go back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Tuesday.