Nets vs. Sixers: Game 4 Preview Notebook

With the combination of second-year center Jarrett Allen and veteran Ed Davis, the Brooklyn Nets had a reliable pair at the 5 spot all season long. Allen played 80 games, missing those lone two games with an illness in November. Davis played 81, with a rest game in late December.

But the rock-solid combo will take a hit at an inconvenient time, with Davis ruled out for Saturday's Game 4 against the Philadelphia 76ers with an ankle sprain.

"It's really tough," said Nets guard Joe Harris. "Ed, he had (16) rebounds in Game 1 and the way that he rebounds and defends for us and does all the little things, he is one of our focal points just as a team for our success."

After scoring 12 points with 16 rebounds over 25 minutes in Brooklyn's Game 1 win, Davis has played a total of 15 minutes over the last two games. Over that stretch, the Nets' problems with the physical, bigger Sixers have only escalated, even with Philadelphia center Joel Embiid out in Thursday's Game 3 Sixers win.

Philadelphia has outrebounded Brooklyn by an average of 51 to 40 over the three games. Embiid averaged 22.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in his two appearances. With him out on Thursday, forward Tobias Harris grabbed 16 boards and previously little-used center Greg Monroe had 13. Harris broke out for 29 points as well.

The Nets options at center behind Allen switch to a small-ball lineup with 6-foor-7 forwards Jared Dudley and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. The Nets will miss not just Davis' production, but the tone he sets.

"Ed, when he fouls, he fouls hard," said Allen. "He's sending the message of physicality. We're going to miss that on that end."

OFF THE MARK

The Nets made just 8-of-39 3-pointers on Thursday night, a 20.5 percent mark that dropped their shooting for the series to 33.7. The exception has been Caris LeVert, who had 26 points while shooting 3-for-8 from 3-point range. LeVert also made all three of his threes in Game 1, when he scored 23 points, and is shooting 53.3 percent from deep for the series.

"They're certainly trying to limit our opportunities from three," said Joe Harris, who led the NBA in 3-point shooting during the regular season. "We're one of the better teams from three all year and we obviously try and shoot a lot of threes. Last night we struggled. Forgot exactly what the stats were, we were eight of 39. We're probably not winning a ton of games when we shoot that way. A lot of it is a credit to them being aggressive, forcing us into contested twos, forcing us to go to the rim, and we just have to do a better job of not allowing that to happen. Sometimes that means getting the ball to the second side, working a little bit more offensively, not settling for shots early in the shot clock."

DEALING WITH PHILLY'S STARTING DEPTH

Joel Embiid's absence on Thursday reinforced the challenge the Nets face in dealing with Philadelphia's high-powered starting lineup. The combined scoring average of the Sixers' grouping of Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, and Embiid was 98.9 points per game. Though they only played 10 regular season games together, they had an offensive rating of 119.0 and were plus-75 in 161 minutes on the court.

In Game 3, Ben Simmons broke out for 31 points and Tobias Harris had 29. Redick had 26. And Jimmy Butler had a 36-point outing in Game 1 of the series.

"I think our game plan defensively was similar even with Embiid out," said Harris. "They have, shoot, four capable guys that are elite level scorers. You're trying to figure out ways to take stuff away from them. A lot of it honestly hinges on JJ. We tried to not let him get going from three because it just kind of opens things up for everyone else. But combined between him and Tobias, the way that they were shooting last night, it just allowed so much more space for everybody else and it's a credit probably to Ben too because he's able to get downhill a lot and he really does probe looking for those guys and he made smart decisions pretty much the entire game. He didn't turn the ball over a lot. He was either hitting them for open threes or getting into the paint himself."

Harris was one of several Nets on Friday who pointed at Redick as the offensive fulcrum for the Sixers.

“We didn’t do a good enough job on him," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson after Thursday's game. "He is elite at getting open, and they did a fantastic job screening for him. I thought that was big. He is flying around, and we are chasing him. They are setting great screens, and we didn’t do a good enough job staying attached. But it was the same game plan. We didn’t change anything. We just didn’t execute it at a high-enough level.”