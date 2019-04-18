Sixers 131, Nets 115: LeVert, Russell Score 26 Each in Game 3 Loss

The Brooklyn Nets couldn't take advantage of the absence of Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, dropping Game 3 of their first-round series with the 76ers at Barclays Center, 131-115.

In the return of playoff basketball to Brooklyn for the first time since 2015, the Nets cut into Philadelphia's 18-point third quarter lead to get within six early in the fourth quarter, but couldn't close the distance as the Sixers took a 2-1 series lead.

It was 107-101 four minutes into the quarter after D'Angelo Russell scored nine straight Brooklyn points, but the Sixers put together a 12-4 run to go up by 14 with under five minutes to go.

Russell and Caris LeVert had 26 points each to lead the Nets and Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen each had 15 points. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 14 points.

LeVert's blistering second quarter kept the Nets within six at halftime.

The Sixers surged late in the first quarter with a 15-2 run that put them up 29-19 before they took a 32-24 lead into the second quarter.

That's where LeVert, scoreless in the first quarter, got going. With the Nets down 34-24, he scored 14 straight Brooklyn points, outscoring the Sixers 14-4 over a three-minute period to tie the game at 38 with 8:36 to go in the quarter, knocking down an open 3-pointer after grabbing a long offensive rebound out beyond the arc.

But with the Nets within 47-45, Philadelphia's Tobias Harris made consecutive 3-pointers, and a James Ennis drive pushed the Sixers' lead back up to 10 points. Philly was up 63-53 when LeVert struck again, making his third 3-pointer of the quarter. After an Allen free throw, LeVert put back his own miss in the lane to bring the Nets within four before a Ben Simmons rebound dunk gave Philadelphia a 65-59 lead at halftime.

LeVert scored 19 points in the second quarter, shooting 8-for-10 overall and 3-for-4 from 3-point range.

After the Sixers extended their lead to 94-76 with just under three minutes to go in the third quarter, the Nets closed on a 14-3 run to get back within seven going into the fourth.

LeVert converted a three-point play and Hollis-Jefferson made a pair of free throws. After a JJ Redick three for Philadelphia, Hollis-Jefferson made 1-of-2 from the line and Dinwiddie converted a four-point play, fouled on his made 3-pointer at the break. Dinwiddie followed with a drive for a score and LeVert came up with a steal, ripping the ball away from Simmons at the foul line and sprinting the other way for a layup that made it 97-90 at the end of the quarter.

UP NEXT

The Nets host Game 4 on Saturday at 3 p.m.