Nets vs. Sixers: Game 3 Preview Notebook

The NBA Playoffs return to Barclays Center Thursday night when the Brooklyn Nets host the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Despite a 145-123 Game 2 loss that got away from them rather decisively in the second half on Monday, the Nets are returning to Brooklyn even with the Sixers after two games.

"Yeah, look on the positive side," said Kenny Atkinson after Monday's game. "They came back, they played a heck of a game. It's 1-1, we got back to Brooklyn. The old story if you would have told us before we're splitting here in Philly I think we'd be happy. But not pleased in the way we presented ourselves today. We were below average quite honestly. But I do think the first half really gives me hope we can go toe-to-toe with these guys. One bad quarter, we're going to have to flush it and understand, one thing about the Brooklyn Nets this season, they've always bounced back and always responded after a game like this. I expect our guys to respond."

The sixth-seeded Nets jumped out to a series lead when they beat the Sixers 111-102 in Game on Saturday. Now they're coming back to Brooklyn with a home-court advantage in hand after splitting the first two games in Philadelphia.

"I think at the end of the day, although we had a difficult loss tonight, we did what we hoped we would do," said Nets guard Joe Harris. "We came down, split, and now we get to go back and play on our home court in front of our home fans. Obviously there's going to be adjustments. There's adjustments every single playoff game. There's going to be a lot of variation over the next few games. I think we're just all very excited to go back home and play in front of our home fans."

COUNT ON DUDLEY

Forward Jared Dudley is listed as probable for Game 3 after missing Game 2 some right calf tightness, and said he expects to play "a lot."

"It was more precautious for Game 2," said Dudley. "If it was Game 7, I would have played. It was a flag of just possibly having to injure it worse where I miss Games 3, 4 and 5, which we didn’t want. I think us winning Game 1 eases that having to happen. But I’ll be real close to 100 percent by tomorrow."

GETTING PHYSICAL

The physicality of this first round series was defined by Philadelphia's Joel Embiid drawing a flagrant foul for his spin move elbow to the jaw of Brooklyn center Jarrett Allen on Monday. The Nets' Rodions Kurucs was called for a flagrant as well.

But overall, it's a theme Kenny Atkinson has returned to throughout the season, including in the lead-up to the playoffs. The Nets were outrebounded 50-45 in Game 1 and then 49-32 in Game 2.

“Rebounding is a big one; that’s part of it," said Atkinson. "And screening is another instance. But rebounding is a big one for us, that’s always been kind of our Achilles heel this season. We’ve got to do a better job with our boxing out technique and I felt like guys were just running down and getting boards against us. Listen, that’s their strength: They have athletes, they’re big. But I think we can do a better job with our physicality, with our boxing out.”

GETTING IN A RHYTHM ON OFFENSE

The Nets are shooting a solid 45.5 percent through two games, including 41.9 percent from 3-point range. But they stalled during the opening minutes of the second half on Monday, and that was a big part of Philadelphia breaking the game open, taking advantage of turnovers and misses for some transition opportunities.

No Net has had more than four assists in either game, and even in their Game 1 win the Nets had just 15 assists. In Game 2 they had 20 assists, but 14 turnovers.

“I think we have things we can do," said Spencer Dinwiddie. "You know, it first starts with (D'Angelo Russell), right? It’s work a little harder to get open, get out in transition a little more before the defense can get set, so that’s No. 1. We can obviously help him screening better. I don’t think we screened well for him, the guys being denied and harassed. You have to screen for him.

"I think the third part of that is, yeah, throw a second ballhandler out there, third ballhandler, I think that can help too. I put Joe (Harris) in the same bucket, right? They’re giving him the treatment. I think our screening’s got to be better, our paced offense has got to be better so we can free him up earlier. So we looked at them, we recognized that they; but give them credit they did an excellent job. But I think the first thing is do what we do, but do it better. Before we make a million adjustments and change our whole offense, I think we can do what we do better.”

ATKINSON'S THIRD ANNIVERSARY

This week marks the third anniversary of Kenny Atkinson's hiring as Brooklyn's head coach. The Nets won 20 games in Atkinson's first season in 2016-17 as GM Sean Marks began to retool the roster. Two years later, the Nets have doubled that win total and are in the playoffs.

"Now that you said that I am thinking about it and I’m proud of it and we’re proud of it, I should say," said Atkinson. "The fact that I’m here with you guys in this playoff scrum, media scrum, didn’t expect it to come this soon. It’s hard to believe quite honestly. I keep saying we’re ahead of schedule and proud of that. Now it’s like, how do we win this series? It’s not like we’re happy to be here. We can compete with these guys and we can get them if we can play the way we’ve been playing all year."

ANOTHER ROUND WITH EMBIID

The challenge of defending Philadelphia center Joel Embiid is going to be the predominant running theme of this series. Kenny Atkinson called Embiid "probably the most difficult matchup for him in the league," for Brooklyn's 20-year-old center Jarrett Allen.

But obviously the Nets are relying on more than Allen, from backup center Ed Davis to the rest of the lineup. Embiid is averaging 22.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in the series, and his counting numbers from Games 1 and 2 were similar, though he shot a much higher percentage in Game 2.

Also, Embiid did not attempt a 3-pointer in Game 2 after missing all five of his attempts in Game 1. Allen tends to hang back in the paint when Embiid catches the ball on the perimeter, with the top-line goal being to tempt him into launching away. But it also gives Embiid a bit of a runway to attack Allen going to the rim.

"I think we’re going to have to live with some things, even the Boban (Marjanovic) free throw jumper, we’re going to take away, you take away (JJ) Redick and you take away Tobias (Harris) and you have to live with some things. So we’re playing that game – what we can live and what we can’t live with. I think giving him space on the perimeter brings him to us a little more, we can show more of a crowd against him. I don’t know if that makes sense to you. Chasing him out to the 3-point line. I don’t know. Right now, I like what we’re doing with that strategy."