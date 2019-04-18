Nets vs. Sixers: Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On what transpired in the game:

“I think they did an outstanding job defensively. Taking away Joe (Harris) is huge. It’s like taking JJ (Redick) away. I think they are doing a great job there. Joe gives us a lot of our movement. Like I said, a lot of it is them, but I do think we can move it better. We obviously have to shoot it better. We didn’t shoot it well, and we also struggled at the rim. Not a good offensive performance on our part, and I thought JJ’s run really got us off kilter defensively. When someone gets hot like that, the defense starts cheating and helping, and then other guys get off too. I thought that was a big part of the game.”

On defending JJ Redick:

“We didn’t do a good enough job on him. He is elite at getting open, and they did a fantastic job screening for him. I thought that was big. He is flying around, and we are chasing him. They are setting great screens, and we didn’t do a good enough job staying attached. But it was the same game plan. We didn’t change anything. We just didn’t execute it at a high-enough level.”

On changes moving forward:

“I think we have to look at everything. It starts defensively in terms of what we have to do. I think we look at lineups. It’s only 1-2. We come back here Saturday and if we win, it’s a different series. I think we have to look at some different things. Obviously, what we have been doing the last two games is not working.”