Brooklyn Nets' Caris LeVert Comes Through With 26 Points

The late season surge from Caris LeVert that helped lift the Brooklyn Nets into the playoffs has continued in the first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After scoring 23 points in Brooklyn's Game 1 win, shooting 3-for-3 from 3-point range and adding four rebounds and two assists, LeVert had 26 in Game 3 on Thursday night as this group of Nets played their first home playoff game together.

The 26 points were the most LeVert has scored since he returned to action in early February after missing three months with a foot dislocation. He also had a team-high seven rebounds.

"He's playing really well right now," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "I think he is in a good groove. Obviously, he has come back from injury in great form. He was our sold offensive force out there. Did a great job."

LeVert broke out in the second quarter after a scoreless first, leading the Nets back from a 10-point deficit and tying the game by outscoring the Sixers 14-4 by himself over a three-minute span.

He started off by getting into the lane for three straight short jumpers that brought the Nets within 34-30. After Jimmy Butler scored for Philadelphia, LeVert finished in the lane amidst a crowd, then sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a Ben Simmons basket for the Sixers, tying the game at 38.

"Just being aggressive," said LeVert. "The fans were great tonight. Great atmosphere for us to come out. But I just tried to be aggressive and pick my spots."

LeVert scored 19 points in the quarter making 8-of-10 shots overall and 3-of-4 3-pointers.

"He was phenomenal, especially that run in the second quarter," said Spencer Dinwiddie. "Really kind of kept us in it. It's a shame we weren't able to capitalize on it."