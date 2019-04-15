Sixers 145, Nets 123: Philadelphia Evens Series With Brooklyn

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers sprinted away from the Brooklyn Nets at the start of the second half and went on to a 145-123 win at Wells Fargo Center, evening the first-round playoff series at one game apiece on the way back to Brooklyn for Thursday's Game 3.

The Sixers opened the third quarter with a 21-2 run to take an 86-66 lead and stretched that to 29 points later in the quarter.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 19 points, D'Angelo Russell had 16 and Caris LeVert added 13.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 15 points for Brooklyn and Shabazz Napier added 13.

The Nets trailed 65-64 at halftime, battling back after trailing by 13 earlier in the second quarter.

Philadelphia jumped out with a 15-0 run in the first quarter before Russell broke the string with a 3-pointer and a foul for a four-point play. Two Dinwiddie threes kept the Nets in range as the Sixers took a 34-28 lead into the second quarter.

The Sixers opened the second quarter with a 10-3 run to push their lead to 44-31, but again the Nets — who shot 10-for-23 from 3-point range in the first half — found their answer beyond the arc, with back-to-back threes from LeVert and Dinwiddie.

With the Sixers up 64-58, the Nets got six straight points from the foul line — four from LeVert and two from Jarrett Allen — to tie the game in the final seconds of the half before a Ben Simmons free throw put Philly up by one at the break.

But the Sixers came out rolling to start the second half behind Joel Embiid, who scored 11 points in the 21-2 run that opened the third quarter, putting the Sixers up by 20 four minutes in. The Nets were down 16 when Philadelphia tacked on an 11-2 burst to go up 104-79 with 2:40 to go in the quarter. The Sixers took a 116-87 lead into the fourth quarter after outscoring the Nets 51-23 in the third quarter while shooting 75 percent (18-for-24).

UP NEXT

The Nets are back in Brooklyn to host Game 3 on Thursday.