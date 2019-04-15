Nets vs. Sixers: Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the third quarter change:

"The intensity. They did a fantastic job. They got into us. I would classify as extreme physicality. Denied us. Held us. Pushed us. I thought we did a good job of holding the for the first half, because that's how they, that was their mentality. We responded OK. Third quarter we didn't respond, obviously. It's really the story of the game that third quarter."

On Joel Embiid's flagrant foul:

"I think their coach said before the series started it's going to be a fistfight and they threw a couple punches. I have no comment on the call. But again, very, very physical. Great experience for our guys to understand what playoff basketball is all about. I know this, we have to respond. They just dominated us in the paint, dominated us on the boards. Somehow we put them on the free throw line again. So we've got some things we've got to look at."

On splitting first two games:

"Yeah, look on the positive side. They came back, they played a heck of a game. It's 1-1, we got back to Brooklyn. The old story if you would have told us before we're splitting here in Philly I think we'd be happy. But not pleased in the way we presented ourselves today. We were below average quite honestly. But I do think the first half really gives me hope we can go toe-to-toe with these guys. One bad quarter, we're going to have to flush it and understand, one thing about the Brooklyn Nets this season, they've always bounced back and always responded after a game like this. I expect our guys to respond."