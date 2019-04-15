Headline
Nets vs. Sixers: Jarrett Allen, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 145-123 loss to the Sixers
See what the Nets had to say after their 145-123 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
KENNY ATKINSON
On the third quarter change:
"The intensity. They did a fantastic job. They got into us. I would classify as extreme physicality. Denied us. Held us. Pushed us. I thought we did a good job of holding the for the first half, because that's how they, that was their mentality. We responded OK. Third quarter we didn't respond, obviously. It's really the story of the game that third quarter."
On Joel Embiid's flagrant foul:
"I think their coach said before the series started it's going to be a fistfight and they threw a couple punches. I have no comment on the call. But again, very, very physical. Great experience for our guys to understand what playoff basketball is all about. I know this, we have to respond. They just dominated us in the paint, dominated us on the boards. Somehow we put them on the free throw line again. So we've got some things we've got to look at."
On splitting first two games:
"Yeah, look on the positive side. They came back, they played a heck of a game. It's 1-1, we got back to Brooklyn. The old story if you would have told us before we're splitting here in Philly I think we'd be happy. But not pleased in the way we presented ourselves today. We were below average quite honestly. But I do think the first half really gives me hope we can go toe-to-toe with these guys. One bad quarter, we're going to have to flush it and understand, one thing about the Brooklyn Nets this season, they've always bounced back and always responded after a game like this. I expect our guys to respond."
JARRETT ALLEN
On Joel Embiid's flagrant foul:
"It was a big shot. Knocked me to the ground. But they were talking to me about the whole time taking a charge and first one of my career, so pretty up about it."
On Sixers pulling away in the third quarter:
"I think just them playing hard, them scoring, and us not being able to stay calm and play our game. We just let it blow open."
On the key to bouncing back:
"Just sticking to our principles. We can't let them have another third quarter like we did. We just have to come in with another mentality that they're going to be physical. It worked for them this game so they're going to try to bring it back next game."
JOE HARRIS
On the third quarter:
"I think they just got a little bit of momentum on their side. Obviously the crowd gets into it. They had a lot of transition sort of plays. And a lot of it was piggybacked on mistakes that we had offensively, whether bad shot or a turnover and we didn't do a good enough job getting back and getting up in a set defense."
On first half and being close at halftime:
"We played extremely well in the first half, but we just didn't do a good enough job of setting the tone in the second half. We were basically digging ourselves in a hole right from the moment they went on that 21-2 run."
On going back to Brooklyn with split:
"I think at the end of the day, although we had a difficult loss tonight, we did what we hoped we would do. We came down, split, and now we get to go back and play on our home court in front of our home fans. Obviously there's going to be adjustments. There's adjustments every single playoff game. There's going to be a lot of variation over the next few games. I think we're just all very excited to go back home and play in front of our home fans."
