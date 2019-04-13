Headline
Nets vs. Sixers: Season Series Recaps
Brooklyn and Philadelphia split four meetings during the 2018-19 season
The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers split their four-game regular season series. Check out the recaps of how each game turned out.
NETS 122, SIXERS 97
November 4, 2018 at Brooklyn
The Nets took charge after halftime with a 26-8 run that powered a 41-point third quarter and gave Brooklyn a 17-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Brooklyn shot 61.5 percent overall and 62.5 percent from 3-point range in the quarter. D'Angelo Russell and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson each had 21 points for the Nets and Caris LeVert scored 20 points with four steals. The Nets limited the Sixers to 20 percent shooting from 3-point range and forced 28 turnovers with 11 steals. Ben Simmons had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Philadelphia and Joel Embiid had 16 points and 15 rebounds.
SIXERS 127, NETS 125
November 28, 2018 at Brooklyn
Between their first and second meetings, the Sixers traded for Jimmy Butler, but for three quarters, it didn't seem to make much difference. The Nets built a 20-point lead, and still led 118-105 before the Sixers closed the game on a 22-7 run capped by Butler's game-winning 3-pointer. Butler led the Sixers with 34 points and 12 rebounds, making 5-of-6 3-pointers. Joel Embiid had 23 points and 12 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points with eight rebounds and seven assists for the Nets. Spencer Dinwiddie had 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range, and gave the Nets a 125-124 lead on a top-of-the-key jumper with 26.8 seconds remaining. The Nets shot 56.8 percent overall and 40 percent from 3-point range.
NETS 127, SIXERS 124
December 12, 2018 at Philadelphia
Was this the official Rodions Kurucs breakout game? The rookie forward was everywhere down the stretch as the Nets held off the Sixers, making 4-of-6 shots to finish with 13 points and three steals. But mostly, it was Spencer Dinwiddie's night. Sporting custom Dr. J kicks, Dinwiddie paid worthy homage with a career-high 39 points, shooting 11-for-18 and making 4-of- 6 3-pointers. The Nets shot 51.4 percent overall and 50 percent from 3-point range. Joel Embiid had 33 points and 17 rebounds for Philly, and Ben Simmons had 22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
SIXERS 123, NETS 110
March 28, 2019 at Philadelphia
The Nets closed their seven-game road trip back East in Philadelphia. After the Sixers built a 20-point first-half lead, Brooklyn remained within six early in the third quarter before Philly took charge with a 10-0 run. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and teamed with Spencer Dinwiddie on a 22-8 run that cut Philly's 20-point lead to six in the second quarter. Joe Harris scored 22 points for Brooklyn, shooting 8-for-12 overall and 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Joel Embiid had 39 points and 13 rebounds for the Sixers, who shot 50 percent overall and 48 percent from 3-point range.
