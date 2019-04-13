Nets vs. Sixers: Season Series Recaps

SIXERS 127, NETS 125

November 28, 2018 at Brooklyn

Between their first and second meetings, the Sixers traded for Jimmy Butler, but for three quarters, it didn't seem to make much difference. The Nets built a 20-point lead, and still led 118-105 before the Sixers closed the game on a 22-7 run capped by Butler's game-winning 3-pointer. Butler led the Sixers with 34 points and 12 rebounds, making 5-of-6 3-pointers. Joel Embiid had 23 points and 12 rebounds. D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points with eight rebounds and seven assists for the Nets. Spencer Dinwiddie had 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range, and gave the Nets a 125-124 lead on a top-of-the-key jumper with 26.8 seconds remaining. The Nets shot 56.8 percent overall and 40 percent from 3-point range.