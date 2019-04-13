Nets vs. Sixers: D'Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On first career playoff win:

Now you’re going to get me emotional. I don’t want to get emotional. I don’t think about that stuff. We’re in such a fight. Listen, I know we have to stay humble. I have to stay humble. So I’m not going to celebrate this victory. I’m sure I’m going to look back on it and be extremely happy [with] how far we’ve come, that we won our first playoff game. It’s very cool. But they lost their first playoff game last year, too, so we’re a humble group and we know how far we’ve got to go. Yes, I’m emotional about it, happy about it, but just got to put that in a little closet or little drawer until after the season."

On lineups:

"We were throwing different lineups. Especially with Jarrett Allen going out, we went with that small lineup with JD at the five and then he countered and went with his small lineup and I was wondering, well jeez, is that his best lineup, because they started scoring on us. It was a little bit of a chess match. Our hand was forced because of Jarrett Allen's foul trouble. We can't play Ed Davis 48 minutes. But I think there was a lot of mixing and matching. He was trying different things. We were obviously forced to do different things that changed our lineups."

On Caris LeVert:

"Just throw in also just struggling coming back. I don't know how many games was it where he wanted it so bad, it just wasn't there, in every sense. I don't think physically was there. I think he was pressing too hard. He's kind of come out of that tunnel. I said before the series, he's kind of our x-factor. He's the one that can change a game off the bench. He did it tonight. But just thrilled. We didn't know; is he going to be able to get it back this year? Is he going to be able to get it back this soon. I was doubtful. I was expecting, OK, let's get what we can from him and next year he'll be great Caris again. It's huge. The timing of him getting well and playing well and getting back to his old self, it helped us at the end of the season too, winning some big games."