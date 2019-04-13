Nets 111, Sixers 102: Brooklyn Takes Game 1 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — The Brooklyn Nets opened the 2019 NBA Playoffs with a statement, taking Game 1 from the third-seeded Philadelphia 76ers on the road, 111-102 at Wells Fargo Center.

The Brooklyn guard trio of D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert continued the success they had against Philadelphia during the regular season, combining for 67 points.

The sixth-seeded Nets took a 17-point lead in the second quarter and never trailed again. The Sixers cut the Brooklyn lead to two points with a burst right out of halftime, but the Nets responded to take an 11-point lead going into the fourth quarter and extended that to 16 points, going up 104-88 with 6:20 to go and keeping the Sixers at a distance down the stretch.

Russell led the Nets with 26 points, while LeVert had 23 and Dinwiddie 18.

Ed Davis had a double-double with 12 points and 16 rebounds to go with a stellar defensive effort on Philadelphia center Joel Embiid. Joe Harris added 13 points DeMarre Carroll had 11 points for the Nets, who shot 42.3 percent from 3-point range (11-26) and 92.3 percent from the line (24-26).

The Nets built a 17-point second-quarter lead on the way to a 62-54 advantage at halftime.

Harris knocked down three 3-pointers in the first seven minutes to keep the Nets even and counter Embiid's forays to the foul line. Trailing 22-19, the Nets closed the first quarter with a 12-0 run to take a 31-22 lead. Carroll had seven points in the burst, with back-to-back threes from Dinwiddie and Carroll closing the quarter.

After Jimmy Butler made 1-of-2 from the line to open the second quarter for Philly, LeVert scored eight straight Brooklyn points with two 3-pointers and a drive, making for a 20-1 Brooklyn run. A Russell 3-pointer a minute late put the Nets up 44-27.

Butler led Philadelphia's push to cut into the lead with 18 second-quarter points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that made it an eight-point game at the half.

The Nets held the combination of Embiid and Ben Simmons to 2-14 shooting in the first half, though Embiid did get to the line to make 9-of-11 free throws, but overall the Sixers shot 16-for-48 (33.3 percent) and 2-14 (14.3 percent) from 3-point range, while the Nets made 8-of-15 3-pointers (53.3 percent) in the first half.

Philadelphia opened the third quarter with a 9-3 run to close within 65-63 before the Nets responded with a Davis rebound basket and two Russell scores to extend to a 71-65 led with 7:30 to go in the quarter.

With the Sixers still within 73-70, the Nets outscored them 18-8 over the next six minutes, with two Carroll free throws putting Brooklyn up 91-78 with 1:27 to go in the quarter. The Nets took a 93-82 lead into the fourth.

Leading 95-86 in the fourth, the Nets put together a 9-2 run to extend their lead to 16 points. Dinwiddie sandwiched a pair of drives around a LeVert 3-pointer, and Russell's mid-range jumper put Brooklyn up 104-88 midway through the quarter.

Game 2 is Monday night in Philadelphia at 8 p.m.