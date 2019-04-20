Nets vs. Sixers: Caris LeVert, D'Angelo Russell, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On starting lineup change:

"Yeah, it looked like it had some effect. I thought it boosted our energy, obviously getting Caris more involved in what we're doing and we got JD at the 5 a little bit. I just felt like it was time to change, and I thought it helped us."

On Jared Dudley's impact before ejection:

"He was great. It reminded me of Game 1. He has an understanding, an IQ that really helps our team. He has a physicality. He knows playoff basketball. He was great and obviously hitting those two threes, I thought the really helped stretching them out a little. Huge part of the reason we played well tonight."

On the final minutes:

"I think a little bit of our experience, little bit of their length and activity. I think it's one of their strengths and I thought we got a little out of sorts, had a few turnovers that we didn't need. We also had a bunch of good looks. I thought we had a bunch of good looks and they didn't go down. Obviously a big play for them was the Redick play, the offensive rebound, they kick out and get that three."