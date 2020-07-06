Nets Classics Broadcast Schedule: Week of July 6

Between YES Network and NBATV, there’s plenty of classic Nets action to watch while the NBA is on hiatus. Check in each Monday for the full schedule of programming so you don’t miss these great moments in Nets history.

MONDAY, JULY 6

4:00 AM: Road Trippin’ with guest Nick Young (YES)

YES Network Nets analyst Richard Jefferson hosts the former NBA guard.

6:00 AM: High Tops: Vince Carter (NBATV)

The high-flying former Net has announced his retirement, and NBATV takes a look at some of his most astonishing highlights.

TUESDAY, JULY 7

10:00 AM: Nets 122, Hawks 112

December 21, 2019 (YES)

The Nets wiped out Atlanta’s 18-point, third-quarter lead and pulled away down the stretch at Barclays Center. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 39 points on 13-for-27 shooting, plus 11-for-12 from the free throw line, with six assists and six rebounds. Garrett Temple scored 25 points and DeAndre Jordan had a double-double with 12 points and 20 rebounds, plus six assists.

3:00 PM: Encore — High Tops: Vince Carter (NBATV)

8:30 PM: Encore — High Tops: Vince Carter (NBATV)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

7:00 PM: Nets Magazine (YES)

An all-new episode of Nets Magazine looks back at the 2019-20 season up through its halt in March and looks forward to what awaits for the Nets as they return to play in Orlando, with a conversation between Michael Grady and Frank Isola. Also, check out an inside look at the New York Liberty, led by No. 1 overall Sabrina Ionescu.

7:30 PM: Nets 120, Knicks 114

December 25, 1984 (YES)

Micheal Ray Richardson had 36 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals while applying all 48 minutes of this Christmas Day win. Mike Gminski had 27 points and 14 rebounds, and Buck Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

9:30 PM: Encore — Nets Magazine (YES)

10:00 PM: Road Trippin’ with Jared Dudley (YES)

The former Nets forward joins YES Network Nets analyst Richard Jefferson.

11:00 PM: CenterStage — Julius Erving (YES)

Nets legend and Hall of Famer Julius Erving sits down with YES Network’s Michael Kay.

THURSDAY, JULY 9

12:00 AM: Encore — Nets 120, Knicks 114; December 25, 1984 (YES)

8:30 AM: Encore — Nets Magazine (YES)

9:00 AM: Nets 117, Heat 113

January 10, 2020 (YES)

Caris LeVert teamed with Spencer Dinwiddie to lead Brooklyn’s fourth-quarter comeback, knocking down the go-ahead 3-pointer with just over a minute to go. Dinwiddie had 26 points and 14 assists, and Jarrett Allen had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

11:00 AM: Encore — Nets 120, Knicks 114; December 25, 1984 (YES)

1:00 PM: Nets 108, Hawks 86

January 12, 2020 (YES)

In his return after missing two months with a shoulder injury, Kyrie Irving made 10-of-11 shots in scoring 21 points in a rout of Atlanta. The Nets shot 53.2 percent as a team with six players scoring in double-figures.

FRIDAY, JULY 10

9:30 AM: Encore — Nets Magazine (YES)

10:00 AM: Nets 121, Pistons 111

January 25, 2020 (YES)

Kyrie Irving scored 45 points in this overtime win or the Nets, who also got 20 points and 15 rebounds from Jarrett Allen. Irving shot 5-of-7 from 3-point range and had seven assists and six rebounds.

SATURDAY, JULY 11

10:30 AM: Encore — Nets Magazine (YES)

11:00 AM: Nets 125, Pistons 115

January 29, 2020 (YES)

Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn’s game-breaking 12-2 run early in the fourth quarter and finished with 28 points in the win. Taurean Prince had 22 points and Kyrie Irving scored 20.

10:00 PM: Encore — Road Trippin’ with guest Jared Dudley (YES)

SUNDAY, JULY 12

1:30 AM: Encore — Nets Magazine (YES)

2:00 AM: Encore — Road Trippin’ with guest Jared Dudley (YES)

4:00 PM: Encore — Nets 120, Knicks 114; December 25, 1984 (YES)

6:00 PM: Encore — Nets Magazine (YES)

10:00 PM: Nets 133, Bulls 118

January 31, 2020 (YES)

Kyrie Irving scored 54 points, the second-highest total in franchise history, and his second 50-point game of the season. Irving’s 27 first-half points came on perfect 10-of-10 shoot, including all four of his 3-point attempts.