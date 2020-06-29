This Month in Nets History: July

We’re taking a look back at some major acquisitions in Nets history with significant dates from the month of July.

July 1, 1972

After two seasons, Rick Barry leaves the Nets, signing with the Golden State Warriors to return to the NBA. Barry averaged 29.4 points per game in 1970-71 and 31.5 in 1971-72, leading the team to the 1972 ABA championship series. His 30.6 average over those two seasons is the highest by a player with the Nets in franchise history.

July 7, 2016

Nets acquire Caris LeVert from the Indiana Pacers for Thaddeus Young. A deal agreed to before the NBA draft became official, with the Nets acquiring LeVert with the 20th overall pick.

July 12, 2012

The Nets acquire Joe Johnson from Atlanta for five players and three draft picks. Johnson had been selected for the previous six NBA All-Star Games while with the Hawks. In four seasons with the Nets, he averaged 14.7 points while shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range. He represented Brooklyn in the 2014 NBA All-Star Game.

July 12, 2013

One year after the Joe Johnson trade, the Nets acquired Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce from Boston as part of a nine-player trade that includes exchanges of six draft picks. Pierce averaged 13.5 points per game in his lone season with the Nets, while Garnett was traded midway through the 2014-15 season.

July 15, 1968

The franchise moves from New Jersey to Long Island and changes its name on the way, transforming from the New Jersey Americans to the New York Nets. The team would play nine seasons in three arenas on Long Island before moving to New Jersey for the 1977-78 season, its second in the NBA after the merger with the ABA.

July 18, 2001

The Nets acquire Jason Kidd from Phoenix as part of a five-player trade that sends Stephon Marbury to the Suns. Kidd would go on to lead the Nets to consecutive NBA Finals appearances and four division titles in five seasons, earning three All-NBA nods with the Nets, two to the First Team.