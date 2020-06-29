Nets Classics Broadcast Schedule: Week of June 29

Between YES Network and NBATV, there’s plenty of classic Nets action to watch while the NBA is on hiatus. Check in each Monday for the full schedule of programming so you don’t miss these great moments in Nets history.

MONDAY, JUNE 29

3:30 AM: Road Trippin’ with guest James Worthy (YES)

YES Network Nets analyst Richard Jefferson hosts the Hall of Fame forward.

4:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

TUESDAY, JUNE 30

9:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

10:00 AM: Nets 130, Hawks 118

December 4, 2019 (YES)

The Nets were up by nine at halftime and outgunned the Hawks in a high-scoring second half with 74 points after the break. Garrett Temple had a season-high 27 points, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 and Jarrett Allen had 20 points with 13 rebounds.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

1:30 AM: The Doctor (NBATV)

A definitive look at the career of Nets legend and Hall of Famer Julius Erving. Dr. J won the ABA MVP award in all three of his seasons with the Nets, leading the team to two ABA titles.

7:00 PM: YES We’re Here (YES)

Check out highlights of interviews with current Nets from the last two months of YES We’re Here.

7:30 PM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

8:00 PM: Nets 96, Celtics 88

March 31, 2002 (YES)

The Nets advanced to their first NBA Finals with this Game 6 win in Boston to clinch the Eastern Conference championship. Trailing 2-1 in the series, the Nets won three straight to eliminate the Celtics. Jason Kidd had a triple-double with 15 points, 13 assists, and 13 rebounds to lead the Nets, who had six players score in double figures in the win.

10:00 PM: Road Trippin’ with guest Nick Young (YES)

YES Network Nets analyst Richard Jefferson hosts the former NBA guard.

11:00 PM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

11:30 PM: Nets Magazine (YES)

THURSDAY, JULY 2

12:00 AM: Encore — Nets 96, Celtics 88; March 31, 2002 (YES)

8:30 AM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

9:00 AM: Encore: Nets 130, Hawks 118; December 4, 2019 (YES)

11:00 AM: Encore — Nets 96, Celtics 88; March 31, 2002 (YES)

1:00 PM: Nets 111, Hornets 104

Dec. 6, 2019 (YES)

The Nets won for the eighth time in 11 games with six players scoring in double figures and a season-high 35 assists on 42 turnovers. Spencer Dinwiddie (13 points, 12 assists) and Jarrett Allen (14 points, 10 rebounds) both posted double-doubles.

FRIDAY, JULY 3

1:30 AM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

9:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

10:00 AM: Nets 105, Nuggets 102

December 8, 2019 (YES)

Spencer Dinwiddie’s driving layup with under 30 seconds left was the last of 18 lead changes in a wild game that saw the Nets hold off one of the Western Conference’s top teams. Dinwiddie had 24 points and eight assists, and Jarrett Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

SATURDAY, JULY 4

6:00 AM: 1976 ABA & 1984 NBA Dunk Contests (NBATV)

In the first-ever Slam Dunk Contest — at the last-ever ABA All-Star Game — the Nets’ Julius Erving delivered his iconic dunk from the foul line.

11:00 AM: Nets 109, Sixers 89

December 15, 2019 (YES)

The Nets blitzed a streaking Sixers squad behind 24 points from Spencer Dinwiddie, while DeAndre Jordan posted a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double.

11:00 PM: Encore — Road Trippin’ with guest Nick Young (YES)

SUNDAY, JULY 5

3:30 AM: Encore — Road Trippin’ with guest Nick Young (YES)

4:00 PM: Encore — Nets 96, Celtics 88; March 31, 2002 (YES)

10:00 PM: Nets 108, Pelicans 101

December 17, 2019 (YES)

The Nets came alive late, shooting 61.2 percent in the fourth quarter and overtime to get past New Orleans on the road. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 31 points and Jarrett Allen had 12 points and 14 rebounds.