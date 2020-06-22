This Week in Nets History: June 22

Every Monday, we’ll take a look back and recognize significant dates in Nets history that occurred in the upcoming calendar week.

June 22, 2017

The Nets select Jarrett Allen with the 22nd pick in the NBA Draft.

June 22, 2017

The Nets trade Brook Lopez and the 27th pick in the NBA Draft to the Los Angeles Lakers for D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov.

June 24, 1989

The Nets trade Buck Williams, the franchise leader in games played, points scored, and rebounds at the time, to the Portland Trail Blazers for Sam Bowie and a 1989 first-round draft pick that they use to select guard Mookie Blaylock.

June 24, 2010

With the third pick in the NBA Draft, the Nets select forward Derrick Favors from Georgia Tech.

June 25, 2009

The Nets trade Vince Carter and Ryan Anderson to Orlando for Rafer Alston, Tony Battie, and Courtney Lee.

June 26, 1991

With the second pick in the NBA Draft, the Nets select guard Kenny Anderson, a Queens native, from Georgia Tech.

June 26, 2008

The Nets select Brook Lopez with the 10th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

June 27, 1990

With the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft for the first time, the Nets select Syracuse forward Derrick Coleman.

June 27, 1997

In an eight-player, draft-night deal, the Nets acquire No. 2 overall pick Keith Van Horn and send No. 7 pick Tim Thomas to Philadelphia.

June 27, 2000

Byron Scott is hired as head coach.

June 27, 2001

In a draft-night trade, the Nets acquire three first-round picks from Houston in exchange for No. 7 pick Eddie Griffin — No. 13 Richard Jefferson, No. 18 Jason Collins, and No. 23 Brandon Armstrong.

June 28, 2000

With the first pick in the NBA Draft, the Nets select Cincinnati’s Kenyon Martin.