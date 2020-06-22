Nets Classics Broadcast Schedule: Week of June 22

Between YES Network and NBATV, there’s plenty of classic Nets action to watch while the NBA is on hiatus. Check in each Monday for the full schedule of programming so you don’t miss these great moments in Nets history.

MONDAY, JUNE 22

2:30 AM: Road Trippin’ with guest Luke Walton (YES)

YES Network analyst Richard Jefferson is joined by his former teammate at the University of Arizona, current Sacramento head coach Luke Walton.

10:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

9:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

10:00 AM: Nets 117, Bulls 111

November 16, 2019 (YES)

With Kyrie Irving out, Spencer Dinwiddie scores 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, leading a 13-4 run that put the Nets up 99-92 after they entered the fourth quarter trailing by four. Dinwiddie made all nine of his free throw attempts in the final 1:35. Joe Harris had 22 points and eight assists as all five Nets starters scored in double figures.

4:30 PM: Spurs 88, Nets 77

June 15, 2003 (NBATV)

A popcast edition of this NBA Finals game features pop-up facts throughout Game 6 of the 2003 NBA Finals.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

7:00 PM: YES We’re Here (YES)

Highlights from interviews with Nets Legends from the past two months of YES We’re Here.

7:30 PM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

8:00 PM: Lakers 113, Nets 110

February 13, 2001 (YES)

Stephon Marbury posted the second 50-point game in franchise history, scoring 17 points in the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter — including two 3-pointers in the final minute — to force overtime.

10:00 PM: Road Trippin’ with guest James Worthy (YES)

YES Network analyst Richard Jefferson is joined by Hall of Fame forward James Worthy.

11:00 PM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

11:30 PM: Nets Magazine (YES)

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

12:00 AM: Encore — Lakers 113, Nets 110; February 13, 2001 (YES)

8:00 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

8:30 AM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

9:00 AM: Nets 101, Hornets 91

November 20, 2019 (YES)

Jarrett Allen posted a monster double-double with 22 points and 17 rebounds as the Nets held off the Hornets. Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince each had 20 points, and DeAndre Jordan scored 14 to combine with Allen in dominating the paint.

11:00 AM: Encore — Lakers 113, Nets 110; February 13, 2001 (YES)

1:00 PM: Nets 116, Kings 97

November 22, 2019 (YES)

The Nets pushed their 11-point first half lead to 15 early in the second half, and were never challenged after that by the visiting Kings. Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 23 points and seven assists, while Joe Harris had 22 points and made 5-of-7 3-pointers.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

10:00 AM: Nets 103, Knicks 101

November 24, 2019 (YES)

Spencer Dinwiddie continued a hot streak with 30 points, leading all five Nets starters in double figures. Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen both posted double-doubles.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

11:00 AM: Nets 108, Cavaliers 106

November 25, 2019 (YES)

Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 21 rebounds as the Nets held off the Cavs for their fifth win in six games. Spencer Dinwiddie was just short of a double-double with 23 points and nine assists, Joe Harris scored 19 points and Taurean Prince had 18.

10:00 PM: Encore — Road Trippin’ with guest James Worthy (YES)

11:00 PM: Nets Magazine (YES)

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

12:00 AM: Nets 112, Celtics 107

November 29, 2019 (YES)

Spencer Dinwiddie made 6-of-8 3-pointers on the way to 30 points with 11 assists to lead the Nets over Boston, with Jarrett Allen putting up 14 points and 11 rebounds.

2:00 AM: Encore — Road Trippin’ with guest James Worthy (YES)

4:00 PM: Encore — Lakers 113, Nets 110; February 13, 2001 (YES)

6:00 PM: Nets Magazine (YES)