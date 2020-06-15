This Week in Nets History: June 15

Every Monday, we’ll take a look back and recognize significant dates in Nets history that occurred in the upcoming calendar week.

June 15, 2003

The Nets lose Game 6 of the NBA Finals 88-77 as San Antonio clinches NBA title. The trip to the Finals was the second straight for the franchise. After winning their last 10 Eastern Conference playoff games, the Nets split the first four games against the Spurs, but dropped Game 5 at home. Back in San Antonio in a bid to force Game 7, the Nets led going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 31-14 in the final period of the 11-point loss.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



June 17, 1976

The merger between the ABA and NBA that takes the Nets into the NBA is announced. As the New Jersey Americans, the franchise was a charter member of the ABA, which launched with 11 teams in 1967-68. The New York Nets were one of 10 teams scheduled to start the 1975-76 ABA season. By the time the season concluded with the Nets winning their second championship in three years, the ABA was down to six teams. Three others — the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, and Denver Nuggets — joined the Nets in moving to the NBA beginning with the 1976-77 season.