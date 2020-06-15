Nets Classics Broadcast Schedule: Week of June 15

Between YES Network and NBATV, there’s plenty of classic Nets action to watch while the NBA is on hiatus. Check in each Monday for the full schedule of programming so you don’t miss these great moments in Nets history.

MONDAY, JUNE 15

2:00 AM: Road Trippin’ with guest Steve Nash (YES)

The Hall of Fame point guard joins YES Network analyst Richard Jefferson.

3:00 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

10:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

9:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

10:00 AM: Nets 110, Bulls 107

March 8, 2020 (YES)

The Nets held off a late surge from Chicago as Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris had 23 each, and DeAndre Jordan posted a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

7:00 PM: YES We’re Here (YES)

The latest edition of YES We’re Here features guests Jacque Vaughn and Bill Raftery. Vaughn was appointed Nets head coach on March 7, and guided the team to consecutive wins before the NBA season was halted. Raftery broadcast Nets games for two decades, and continues to partner with Nets play-by-play broadcaster Ian Eagle on college basketball games.

7:30 PM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

8:00 PM: Nets 113, Bucks 111

February 19, 2013 (YES)

Joe Johnson tied the game in the final seconds of regulation and won it at the overtime buzzer, finishing with 24 points, five assists, and five rebounds.

10:00 PM: Road Trippin’ with guest Luke Walton (YES)

YES Network analyst Richard Jefferson hosts Sacramento head coach Luke Walton, his former teammate at Arizona.

11:00 PM: Encore — Road Trippin’ with guest Luke Walton (YES)

11:00 PM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

11:30 PM: Nets Magazine (YES)

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

12:00 AM: Encore — Nets 113, Bucks 111; February 19, 2013 (YES)

8:00 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

8:30 AM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

9:00 AM: Nets 104, Lakers 102

March 10, 2020 (YES)

Spencer Dinwiddie’s jumper with 28.8 seconds left lifted the Nets to the road win. Dinwiddie had 23 points and seven assists, and Caris LeVert had 22 points and seven rebounds. The Nets shot 44.4 percent from 3-point range in the second half.

11:00 AM: Encore — Nets 113, Bucks 111; February 19, 2013 (YES)

1:00 PM: Nets 113, Knicks 109

October 25, 2019 (YES)

Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 21.9 seconds remaining.

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

12:00 AM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

9:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

10:00 AM: Nets 123, Rockets 116

November 1, 2019 (YES)

Taurean Prince made 6-of-10 3-pointers to lead the Nets with 27 points against Houston, also grabbing 12 rebounds. Caris LeVert scored 25 points and Kyrie Irving had 22 points and 10 assists.

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

8:00 AM: The Doctor (NBATV)

A definitive look at the career of Nets legend and Hall of Famer Julius Erving. Dr. J won the ABA MVP award in all three of his seasons with the Nets, leading the team to two ABA titles.

11:00 AM: Nets 135, Pelicans 125

November 4, 2019 (YES)

The Nets put up a 17-point halftime lead against New Orleans and shot 53.3 percent for the game. Kyrie Irving had 29 to lead all five Nets starters in double figures.

10:00 PM: Encore — Road Trippin’ with guest Luke Walton (YES)

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

2:00 AM: Encore — Road Trippin’ with guest Luke Walton (YES)

4:00 PM: Encore — Nets 113, Bucks 111; February 19, 2013 (YES)

10:00 PM: Nets 119, Trail Blazers 115

November 8, 2019 IYES)

Spencer Dinwiddie had 34 points and Kyrie Irving scored 33 in the road win at Portland.