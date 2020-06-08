Nets Classics Broadcast Schedule: Week of June 8

Between YES Network and NBATV, there’s plenty of classic Nets action to watch while the NBA is on hiatus. Check in each Monday for the full schedule of programming so you don’t miss these great moments in Nets history.

MONDAY, JUNE 8

2:30 AM: Road Trippin’ with guest Jared Dudley (YES)

NBA veteran Jared Dudley moved on to the Lakers after one season in Brooklyn, but he catches up with YES Network analyst Richard Jefferson on this week’s edition of Road Trippin’.

3:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

9:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

10:00 AM: Nets 119, Suns 97

February 3, 2020 (YES)

The Nets blew the game open with a 19-2 run in the third quarter as Caris LeVert, making his first start since Nov. 10 after missing two months due to a thumb injury, broke out with 29 points.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

12:00 PM: Lakers 106, Nets 103

June 9, 2002 (NBATV)

After dropping the first two games of the 2002 NBA Finals in Los Angeles, the Nets returned to New Jersey to host an NBA Finals game for the first time. Down by 11 in the third quarter, they rallied to tie the game going into the fourth, eventually extending their run to 29-12 in taking an 88-82 lead. But Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant combined for 71 points as the Lakers came back for the win. Jason Kidd had 20 points and 10 assists and Kenyon Martin had 26 points for the Nets.

7:00 PM: YES We’re Here (YES)

ESPN Insider Bobby Marks spent two decades with the Nets, beginning as an intern and eventually becoming assistant general manager. He looks back with a focus on the team’s move to Brooklyn in 2012.

7:30 PM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

8:00 PM: Nets 145, Rockets 142

January 16, 2019 (YES)

Spencer Dinwiddie was the hero of this comeback overtime win with 33 points and 10 assists, shooting 13-of-22 and 4-of-8 from 3-pointer range. Treveon Graham hade 21 points, including a key 3-pointer, and Jarrett Allen had 20 points and 24 rebounds.

10:00 PM: Road Trippin’ with guest Steve Nash (YES)

Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash joins Nets analyst Richard Jefferson.

11:00 PM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

11:30 PM: Nets Magazine (YES)

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

12:00 AM: Encore — Nets 145, Rockets 142; January 16, 2019 (YES)

8:00 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

8:30 AM: Encore — YES We’re Here (YES)

9:00 AM: Nets 129, Warriors 88

February 5, 2020 (YES)

The Nets jumped out to a 40-25 lead after the first quarter and cruised form there, led by Caris LeVert’s 23 points and eight assists.

11:00 AM: Encore — Nets 145, Rockets 142; January 16, 2019 (YES)

1:00 PM: Nets 106, Pacers 105

February 10, 2020 (YES)

Spencer Dinwiddie nailed a step-back 20-footer for the game-winner in Indianapolis. In a game with 11 lead changes, the Nets trailed for nearly all of the fourth quarter until a Joe Harris 3-pointer with 26.1 seconds left. Dinwiddie led eight Nets in double figures with 21 points and added 11 assists for a double-double.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

9:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

10:00 AM: Nets 101, Raptors 91

February 12, 2020 (YES)

Caris LeVert had 20 points and Jarrett Alle had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

1:30 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

11:00 AM: Nets 115, Hornets 86

February 22, 2020 (YES)

The Nets stretched their lead to 25 points going into the fourth quarter in a dominant road win. Eight Nets scored in double figures, with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scoring 21.

10:00 PM: Encore — Road Trippin’ with guest Steve Nash (YES)

SUNDAY, JUNE 14

2:00 am: Encore — Road Trippin’ with guest Steve Nash (YES)

3:00 AM: Nets Magazine (YES)

4:00 PM: Encore — Nets 145, Rockets 142; January 16, 2019 (YES)

6:00 PM: Nets Magazine (YES)

10:00 PM: Nets 139, Spurs 120

March 6, 2020 (YES)

The Nets blitzed the Spurs in taking a 41-22 lead at the end of the first quarter. Caris LeVert posted his first career triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.